OPPO and OnePlus could exit major EU markets altogether, according to new report

It looks like OPPO and OnePlus could be making their exodus from major markets in the EU. A post in Chinese publication 36Kr suggests the BBK-owned entities are considering pulling out of the U.K. and Germany, and a tweet by leaker Max Jambor indicates France and The Netherlands may also be affected.

There isn't much in the way of detail at the moment, but both OPPO and OnePlus have faced significant challenges in Germany in the last six months. A patent lawsuit filed by Nokia (the networking services provider, not HMD Global) effectively barred both OPPO and OnePlus from selling phones in Germany in August 2022, and if you go to the OnePlus Germany (opens in new tab) site, you will see the company's latest launches — including the Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Pad — but no phones at all.

I can confirm: OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe. First to leave are Germany, UK, France and Netherlands.March 27, 2023 See more

Nokia's lawsuit alleged that both OnePlus and OPPO used the brand's 5G technologies in their phones without paying royalties, and with the German court siding in Nokia's favor, both brands had to pull out of Germany. It is possible that we could be seeing a continuation of that lawsuit, and what started in Germany could lead to a region-wide exodus if current information is anything to go by.

Another possibility could just be a change in focus by BBK; the Chinese conglomerate that owns OPPO and OnePlus poured significant resources into the EU, and while it has seen a modicum of success, neither company has managed to challenge Apple and Samsung to a huge degree.

That said, OPPO had a big launch event in the U.K. a few weeks ago for the launch of its latest foldable, the Find N2 Flip, and the device is up for sale in the country. Similarly, the OnePlus 11 is listed in the U.K., and it is unlikely that both devices would be taken off shelves just a few weeks after they went up for sale. For its part, OnePlus has maintained that the best OnePlus phones would be available in the U.K., and the region continues to be a big part in the manufacturer's global efforts.

I asked both OPPO and OnePlus for an official statement about their plans in these markets, and will update this post once I hear back.