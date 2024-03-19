The OnePlus Ace 3V design revealed ahead of this week's launch

What you need to know

OnePlus is launching a new mid-range phone in China this week.

It is dubbed the OnePlus Ace 3V and is likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 4 outside of China.

The Ace 3V, with a March 21 launch, looks familiar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which is launching in India in April.

OnePlus has teased its next mid-range smartphone, the Ace 3V, for the Chinese market along with a launch date of March 21, 2024.

On its Weibo page, OnePlus released the teaser video of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which revealed the device’s full design. Unlike the previous Nord phones, the Ace 3V will feature a revamped camera module featuring two large sensors, followed by an LED flash also aligned with the rear cameras.

The device will also sport the popular alert slider, which has been an exclusive feature of the company's flagship phones lately, so it's good to see on a mid-range OnePlus phone.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The device is seen showcasing its flat frame on the sides next to rounded corners and a textured finish at the back. It will also be seen in two color variants, one with a purple finish and another with a regular black hue.

The Ace 3V will sport a punch-hole display on the front, and by the teaser video, the bezels appear minimal. OnePlus also emphasizes the use of the phone as an AI phone for young people (per the translated teaser post).

Besides that, OnePlus has also confirmed the specifications of the upcoming Ace 3V, which include a Snapdragon 7-series chip and a 5,500mAh battery capacity with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 3V will likely be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 4 in other regions, including India. However, this design is also seen in the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which is scheduled to launch in the country in April. OnePlus has already confirmed that this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which also takes advantage of AI catered to mid-range Android phones.