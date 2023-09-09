The OnePlus 12 could stick to the line's conventional design after all

What you need to know

A set of fresh OnePlus 12 renders has been leaked, suggesting that the three-lens circular array from the outgoing model won't be going anywhere.

Previous renders depicted a rear camera system with a rectangular, stainless steel bump beneath the two lenses, presumably for a periscope lens.

The spelled-out Hasselblad logo on the camera module has also been replaced with the brand’s stylized "H."

OnePlus' rumored design change for the OnePlus 12's rear camera module didn't sit well with some fans online. But it looks like the company is going with something more conventional and sticking to a familiar design after all.

Prolific tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on Twitter), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, shared a set of new OnePlus 12 renders, depicting a familiar design for the camera module.

OK #FutureSquad… Back in July, I gave you the very first and early look at the much anticipated #OnePlus12. Since, it appears #OnePlus tweaked the rear camera configuration and today, I’m back with updated renders which have been made based on pre-production unit pictures.… pic.twitter.com/Pb7W1fdgLJSeptember 6, 2023 See more

The renders show a more traditional setup with three lenses housed in a circular module and a blank space on the bottom right.

The same tipster previously leaked a different set of renders with a bold design choice, depicting a phone with a stainless steel bump underneath the two lenses, presumably for a periscope-style shooter. In the new renders, the stainless steel portion has been removed, a victory for the people who spoke out against the odd-looking camera bump.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

However, what this fourth space will hold is currently a mystery. The updated renders dash hopes of a periscope lens appearing on a OnePlus flagship device. This type of zoom lens is typically reserved for top-of-the-line models of your favorite Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

According to Hemmerstoffer, these renders are based on pre-production unit images of the OnePlus 12, so we may be looking at the final design. However, things can always change at the last minute. Rumor has it that the upcoming device is set to launch in China in December and globally in January 2024, giving OnePlus plenty of time to finalize the design.

Another minor tweak is in regard to the Hasselblad logo on the camera module. Whereas previous models had the logo spelled out, the OnePlus 12 may have a stylized "H" logo sitting to the far left of the camera island.

Beside those changes, the rest of the renders are pretty similar to the previous ones. The LED flash is in the top left corner, and the punch-hole cutout is in the top center of the screen.