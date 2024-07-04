Nothing's CMF Phone 1 teaser shows off a swappable back design

What you need to know

The CMF Phone 1 will feature a customizable back panel, visible screws, sharp edges, and a unique pill-shaped dual camera in the top left corner.

It will be available in black, orange, blue, and light green with distinct textures.

The phone also includes a circular dial on the bottom left for multiple functions like a lanyard attachment, kickstand, or extra accessories.

Nothing's CMF has revealed the full design and color options for the CMF Phone 1, which will feature a customizable back panel.

CMF is set to debut its first smartphone on July 8, and it’s generating a lot of excitement in the mobile market. Ahead of its launch, CMF has given us a full look at the CMF Phone 1 on its official X account.

The engineer’s aesthetic.CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours.Learn everything at the next Nothing Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/0fqYkaf4OXJuly 3, 2024

The phone features a unique pill-shaped dual camera module in the top left corner, standing out with a contrasting color scheme. This design element matches the colors of the volume rocker on the left and the power button on the right.

The CMF Phone 1 goes for an "engineer's aesthetic," as the company puts it, showing off visible screws and sharp edges. There's also a new feature on the bottom left of the back panel: a circular dial that looks like the one on the CMF Buds charging case. This dial isn't just for show; it could work as a lanyard attachment, a kickstand, or even a spot for extra accessories, making the phone even more customizable.

The image also shows a small flat-head screwdriver, which might double as a SIM card ejector tool.

A recent teaser from CMF revealed the CMF Phone 1's color options: black, orange, blue, and light green. The shells, secured by screws, come with unique textures.

CMF previously highlighted the Phone 1's modularity, enabling users to attach various accessories and swap cases for different colors or materials.

The CMF Phone 1 is shaping up to be a strong competitor to the leading budget Android phones, and it shares a few specs with the Nothing Phone (2a), featuring a similar MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing / X)

CMF already revealed that its first smartphone will sport a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP Sony sensor with Ultra XDR technology. The device will also be powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery.