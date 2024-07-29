Nothing is putting three 50MP cameras in its upcoming Phone 2a Plus

What you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a to sport two 50MP rear cameras and one 50MP selife shooter.

It is quite a neat upgrade over the Phone 2a, which features a 32MP selfie camera.

The device will launch on July 31 with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC.

Nothing had a successful budget phone launch with the Phone 2a. The company is already gearing up with its Plus model for July 31. While Nothing teased about the device a while ago, it has been slowly putting out specs that the upcoming phone is shipping with.

In its latest tease on X, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will be shipping with three 50MP cameras — a 50MP front sensor and two rear cameras with 50MP each. This is quite a significant upgrade over the regular Phone 2a, which features a 32MP selfie shooter. Going by the teaser, the Plus model will likely borrow some design elements from the standard model, including the camera visor and possibly the minimal glyph interface.

Triple the fun.An upgraded 50 MP front camera joins two exceptional 50 MP rear sensors for Phone (2a) Plus. pic.twitter.com/oqDqF6h02GJuly 29, 2024

Aside from the cameras, the other confirmed specs of the Phone 2a Plus comprise up to 12GB of RAM next to an additional 8GB of RAM, aka RAM booster. Underneath, the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro, which promises clock speeds of up to 3GHz — also a significant bump over Phone 2a, which came with a Dimensity 7200. Nothing says users can experience nearly 10% performance gains over the standard model. The chipset is further packed in Mali G610 MC4 GPU for gaming.

While true Nothing enthusiasts await the Phone 3, the company appears to be diversifying its product portfolio with new phone launches. First, it was Phone 2a, followed by its sub-brand CMF's Phone 1 launch. The latter and the former turned out to be decent options for their respective segments.

Phone (2a) Plus is powered by a world exclusive: the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. This 8-core processor clocks up to 3.0 GHz, making Phone (2a) Plus nearly 10% faster overall than Phone (2a). Born for gaming, the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU runs up to 1.3 GHz, making it 30% speedier… pic.twitter.com/pHfTUz5zm6July 25, 2024

The latest CMF Phone 1 falls under $199 in the U.S., turned out to be a different phone altogether as it shipped with removable screws, which further opened possibilities like interchangeable backs and a host of new accessories that we haven't seen on any Android phones in recent times. It also shipped with Dimensity 7300, which turned out to be a speedy processor, according to our Senior Content Producer Nicholas Sutrich in his time with the CMF Phone 1.

We expect the upcoming Phone 2a Plus to be another nifty addition to the already good Phone 2a, which set a new standard for budget Android phones but has yet to be available in the U.S.