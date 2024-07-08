The CMF Phone 1 is a customizable budget phone starting at $199

What you need to know

The CMF Phone 1 starts at $199 in the US (8GB/128GB), ₹15,999 in India (6GB/128GB), and €269 / £239 in Europe (8GB/256GB).

In North America, it's available only through Nothing's US Beta Program for feedback and testing.

The phone features a detachable clip for customization and practical use, such as a kickstand or easy carrying.

Nothing has been a game-changer in the phone industry. We were impressed with the Nothing Phone 2 last year, and now the company has officially launched its latest device, the CMF Phone 1.

The headline is that the CMF Phone 1 comes with an attractive starting price of $199 for the 8GB/128GB version, which is the sole option in the US. In North America, you can get your hands on the device exclusively through Nothing's US Beta Program, where participants receive the phone and are invited to share their experiences.

In India, the CMF Phone 1 is priced at ₹15,999 (about $192) and only comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In Europe, you can snag the device for €269 / £239, with an upgraded 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As you might have guessed, the CMF Phone 1 offers impressive specs at a price usually seen in more modest phones.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

The handset impresses with a stellar display for its price. The 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 2000-nit brightness make for smooth, vibrant visuals, perfect for gamers and everyday users alike.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 draws its power from MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM with RAM Booster for smooth multitasking. A 5,000mAh battery keeps it running, and Nothing claims it can last up to two days between charges.

The CMF Phone 1 sticks to Nothing's unique, personality-packed design. Unlike many high-end Android phones, it focuses on user customization. The back has a detachable clip, letting you add a carabiner for easy carrying or use it as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. This cool feature not only looks good but also makes the phone super practical and personal.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

It also comes with a stylish case, and the four screws on the back make the rear panel detachable. This likely means you can easily replace the battery or other parts.

Now for the camera: The CMF Phone 1 packs a 50MP Sony camera with advanced algorithms like Ultra XDR to brighten under-exposed shots. Up front, there's a 16MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

The specs show that the CMF Phone 1 isn't a premium flagship, but it does offer perks you won’t find in other mid-range phones at this price, especially its customizable design.

The CMF Phone 1 breaks the mold with its customizable attachments and user-removable back panel—features you rarely see nowadays. While this modular approach might not be for everyone, Nothing is tapping into a niche market of users who crave more control and personalization.