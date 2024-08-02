First Nothing Phone 2a Plus update fixes a few day-one hiccups out the gate

What you need to know

Nothing has started rolling out its first patch for the Phone 2a Plus following its late July launch overseas.

The patch arrives at 768MB and features a few "day one" problem fixes like a hotspot issue, camera app problems, and more.

The Phone 2a Plus debuted as the world's first device with the Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC, but it won't arrive for U.S. folks until August 7 through the Beta Program for $399.

Nothing is rolling out its first update for the Phone 2a Plus, which is a device that pushes its internal hardware more than the original iteration.

Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich spotted the update on his device earlier today (August 2) with a 768MB size. Despite the download, Nothing's first update for the Phone 2a Plus is rather light, only fixing a few problems users may find useful.

The patch notes are as follows:

Improved the speed of cold starting the camera app.

Fixed an issue causing the hotspot access point to default to 2.4G but show as 5G.

Resolved various system crashes.

Fixed an issue causing some cloned apps to not respond to auto-rotate.

Other bug fixes and general improvements.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With the update appearing early this morning, it's likely users should begin noticing it slowly today (August 2) and beyond.

U.S. consumers are still waiting for a chance to snag a Nothing Phone 2a Plus following its overseas launch a couple of days ago. That'll happen on August 7 when consumers can purchase the device through the U.S. Beta Program for $399 in gray. The Phone 2a Plus looks identical to the regular 2a that debuted in March but features new color selections.

But what really sets this device apart is its internal components, specifically the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor and the upgraded 50MP front-facing camera.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is the world's first device to rock the chipset, which focuses on entertainment (think games). Based on advanced TSMC 4nm Gen 2 technology, the chipset provides the Phone 2a Plus with a 10% performance boost over the Phone 2a.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Nothing OS 2.6 at its core, the Phone 2a Plus features a richer symbiosis between the company's software and AI. The device now offers a daily news digest widget, backed by AI, to deliver news to users in a "simple and intuitive format."