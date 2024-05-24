Not a typo: you can get the Motorola Razr Plus for JUST $2.99 per month at AT&T, no trade-in required!

Foldable phone deals as good as this one don't come along often, and especially not without a trade-in. Right now, AT&T is offering the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) for just $2.99 a month with a qualifying unlimited data plan. This deal doesn't require a trade-in, and it cuts over $23 a month off of the normal installment price for the Razr Plus. This phone is also one of our favorites as far as flip or foldable phones go, sporting a beautiful cover display, quick performance, and pretty great charging speeds.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): $27.78/mo $2.99/mo at AT&T The Motorola Razr Plus is a verifiably premium foldable phone, and it's currently on sale at AT&T for $2.99 a month with a qualifying unlimited data plan. The deal doesn't even require a trade-in, and you can either add the phone to an existing unlimited data plan or start a new one. The Razr Plus offers a performance-tier upgrade from the Razr, and this particular deal is for the black version of the phone. Perhaps best of all is the flip phone's beautiful cover display, offering a super useful interface that can even help improve battery life.

✅Recommended if: having a usable, easy-to-see outer screen is important to you; you were already considering a flip phone or foldable phone; you either have an AT&T unlimited plan or were thinking about starting one.

❌Skip this deal if: a phone's battery life is a major selling point for you; you want to wait for the Razr Plus (2024) to drop.

The Motorola Razr Plus is a premium foldable phone with one of the best cover displays on the market. It has a stylish clamshell design that can be compared to a slim version of a Gameboy Advance SP (real ones know), and the hinge feels sturdy.

Plus, it's well-liked for its fluid movement between inner and outer screens, and its smooth, quick performance, as backed by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It also comes with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, three microphones, and stereo speakers.

The Razr Plus admittedly doesn't have the best battery life, typically not even lasting a full day without needing to be charged. However, using the cover screen can offer some pretty substantial battery improvements, if you think that may help. And with installments of only $2.99 a month, you can't really go wrong with trying it out given its other positives.