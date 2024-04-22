No way?! Get the Moto G 5G (2023) for as little as 50 BUCKS at Best Buy today

You can find plenty of good Motorola phone deals if you know where to look, and right now, the Moto G 5G's price is almost too low to pass up. For a limited time, you can get up to $200 off on the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) from Best Buy when you have the retailer activate the phone to the carrier of your choice. Even if you connect it to your carrier later, you'll still get $100 off the price, which is already a 40% discount.

While the Moto G 5G is really nothing special, it's a great pick at this price for anyone in need of a cheap, basic smartphone. It boasts decent camera functionality, pretty good stereo speakers, slick Motorola gestures, and over a day's worth of battery life.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): $249.99 From $49.99 with activation at Best Buy The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) normally comes in at a cheap sticker price, but this discount makes it even cheaper, dropping as low as $49.99 if you activate today. With its aesthetically pleasing design, decent cameras, and more than a full day of battery life, this deal is a no-brainer for those who want a no-frills smartphone. It's worth noting that this phone charges fairly slowly, and it doesn't include NFC. Still, dealing with some of its shortcomings might be easier at this extra-low price. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.99 | Motorola - $149.99

✅Recommended if: smartphone price point is a major selling point for you; you've owned past Motorola phones and enjoyed them.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with NFC capabilities; you're willing to spend a few hundred dollars more for a phone with more bells and whistles; slow charging speeds are a deterrent for you.

The Motorola Moto 5G has all the basics you would expect to find in a smartphone, despite being the 2023 version. Besides lacking NFC capabilities, having limited software updates, and taking quite a while to charge, the Moto 5G still offers excellent speakers, more than a day of battery per charge, and a decent camera.

While this phone didn't land a spot on our best Android phones list, the Moto G is super affordable and is a solid pick for anyone trying to get a phone at the lowest sticker price possible. Especially with the additional $100 or $200 off, it's not hard to justify some of the quirky design choices included with this smartphone.

