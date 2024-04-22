No way?! Get the Moto G 5G (2023) for as little as 50 BUCKS at Best Buy today
You can now get up to $200 off this already cheap smartphone.
You can find plenty of good Motorola phone deals if you know where to look, and right now, the Moto G 5G's price is almost too low to pass up. For a limited time, you can get up to $200 off on the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) from Best Buy when you have the retailer activate the phone to the carrier of your choice. Even if you connect it to your carrier later, you'll still get $100 off the price, which is already a 40% discount.
While the Moto G 5G is really nothing special, it's a great pick at this price for anyone in need of a cheap, basic smartphone. It boasts decent camera functionality, pretty good stereo speakers, slick Motorola gestures, and over a day's worth of battery life.
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): $249.99 From $49.99 with activation at Best Buy
The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) normally comes in at a cheap sticker price, but this discount makes it even cheaper, dropping as low as $49.99 if you activate today. With its aesthetically pleasing design, decent cameras, and more than a full day of battery life, this deal is a no-brainer for those who want a no-frills smartphone.
It's worth noting that this phone charges fairly slowly, and it doesn't include NFC. Still, dealing with some of its shortcomings might be easier at this extra-low price.
Price comparison: Amazon - $149.99 | Motorola - $149.99
✅Recommended if: smartphone price point is a major selling point for you; you've owned past Motorola phones and enjoyed them.
❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with NFC capabilities; you're willing to spend a few hundred dollars more for a phone with more bells and whistles; slow charging speeds are a deterrent for you.
The Motorola Moto 5G has all the basics you would expect to find in a smartphone, despite being the 2023 version. Besides lacking NFC capabilities, having limited software updates, and taking quite a while to charge, the Moto 5G still offers excellent speakers, more than a day of battery per charge, and a decent camera.
While this phone didn't land a spot on our best Android phones list, the Moto G is super affordable and is a solid pick for anyone trying to get a phone at the lowest sticker price possible. Especially with the additional $100 or $200 off, it's not hard to justify some of the quirky design choices included with this smartphone.
Wondering what else is out there? Take a look at our guide to the best Motorola deals of the month to see everything else that's getting discounted today.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cat, Banks.