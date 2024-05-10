Nice! Get a FREE Best Buy gift card with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

If you were already thinking about buying a cheap, recently-released phone with decent specs, then this Samsung Galaxy deal might be a good option for you. Best Buy is giving out a free $25 gift card with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G right now, and you can get the phone for as low as $199.99 when you activate through a carrier today.

The A25 includes a good-looking 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, an Exynos processor, and the latest generation model even got a refresh rate upgrade from 90Hz to 120Hz. This phone is a rung up the ladder from the economy-level A15, but it's still one of the most affordable Samsung Galaxy phones there is.

✅Recommended if: you want a phone that offers 25W fast charging; you like Samsung's other Galaxy products; you want a phone that comes with several years' worth of updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone that includes ingress protection; you want a top-tier phone camera.

Samsung's Galaxy A series phones offer a wide range of price points, and the A15 trends toward the more affordable end of the spectrum. Despite this, it still includes a good-looking 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. It also includes 128GB of storage, a microSD port for expandable storage, five years of software updates, and 25W fast charging.

If you want ingress protection with your phone, you'll at least have to upgrade from the A25 to the A35. The higher-end Galaxy A models also have better camera quality, though the A25 gets the job done for most casual users.