New Galaxy A33 leak reveals specs and design of Samsung’s next budget 5G phone

A new leak has shed light on the specs sheet of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A33 phones.

The Galaxy A33 is tipped to feature a new Exynos 1200 chipset and a 90Hz AMOLED screen.

Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy A13 4G will have a 90Hz LCD display and an in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A33 could be an impressive upgrade over last year’s Galaxy A32 5G if a new leak from WinFuture is to be believed. The German tech publication has revealed high-res renders and key specs of both the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A13 4G.

Per the report, the Galaxy A33 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. That’s a significant step-up over its predecessor’s 90Hz HD+ TFT display. Under the hood, it is tipped to come equipped with an Exynos 1200 5G chipset clocked at 2.4GHz. The unannounced chipset will apparently be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

While there’s no word on the camera hardware, the renders suggest it may have a similar setup as the mid-range Galaxy A53. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, just like its predecessor.

The 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 could be very different from the A13 5G that was introduced late last year. According to WinFuture, the phone will have a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Samsung’s entry-level Exynos 850 processor, which is also used in some of Samsung’s best budget Android phones.

In the camera department, the phone is tipped to feature a 48MP main sensor joined by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and two auxiliary 2MP sensors. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Both phones are expected to be officially unveiled sometime in the coming weeks.