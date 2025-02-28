New ‘Devices’ page shows off every Made by Google product you own

What you need to know

Google recently published a dedicated “Devices” page for consumers, letting them view every product they own from the OEM.

The page gives users insight into their device names, serial/IMEI numbers, and access to support for products they’ve “signed in to.”

Access to Find My Device network for phones was also spotted, giving users full access to location, locking, and sound capabilities for Pixels.

Google has reportedly rolled out a QoL update via its online store, letting consumers see insights about every owned product.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company recently published a new dedicated “Devices” page on the Google Store for products consumers own. The page states users can “manage” all “Made by Google hardware in one place.” By default, the page displays all of your owned devices; however, there are several tabs in case users can specifically see their phones, earbuds, tablets, watches & trackers, and smart home products.

When viewing your devices, the page will display them with the appropriate product picture (and selected color) alongside its name. If you’ve named your device, your custom name will show instead of Google’s name for the product.

The page also details information about your warranty and the date for when/if it already expired.

Users can view their device’s SN (serial number) or IMEI number if it’s a phone, as noted by the publication. The cards feature a “View More” button, which brings you a device-specific page. This lists similar details as the hard with the addition of when you purchased it. Users can quickly access Google Support from there about the device in question.

Google has included an “Add a device” option. The company states devices you’ve “signed into” — which are those tied directly to your account — will automatically appear on this new page. However, users can manually add “other devices to manage, but they may have limited functionality.” To do this, users will need that other product’s IMEI or serial number. If this is something you require, Google suggests checking out its support page for more details.

As a side note, the publication noticed users could utilize Google’s Find My Device network when viewing a phone from the Device pages. It seems the page gives users the full Find My Device experience, meaning you can find, lock, or force your lost phone to make a chime.

Google started rolling out the Find My Device network for Android devices in the spring of 2024. The service was starting to appear on more devices for those in the U.S. and out on phones like the Pixel 8 and the Moto Razr Plus. One of the standouts of the feature was exclusive to the Pixel 8 series: the ability to locate the phones even when powered off. Users were encouraged to toggle their Bluetooth and location services on before their phone lost power or was turned off.

Your powered-off Pixel would still transmit its location for “several hours.” As expected, the Pixel 9 series has retained this offline relocation capability through Find My Device.