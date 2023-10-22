The Pixel 8's multilingual voice typing magic is coming to the Pixel 7 series

What you need to know

The Pixel 8's automatic language switching for Google Assistant voice typing is coming to the Pixel 7 series, though an exact release date is currently under wraps.

This feature is particularly useful for multilingual users as it eliminates the need to manually switch between language keyboards.

Manual language switching remains an option in case automatic detection is not working properly or if the user prefers manual control.

Google's AI prowess is on full display with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, packed with smart features like multilingual voice typing. And soon, the Pixel 7 will join the AI party, inheriting the ability to detect and adapt to different languages as you speak.

As spotted by Android Police, Google has confirmed via a help page that the Pixel 8's multilingual typing magic is coming to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You'll soon be able to rely on Google Assistant to transcribe what you say in multiple languages without having to upgrade your phone.

The Pixel 7 already marked an advancement in Google's multilingual efforts by expanding voice typing to Spanish, French, and Italian. But the Pixel 8 series takes the multilingual game to a whole new level, letting you effortlessly switch between supported languages as you speak, thanks to Google's language processing technology.

This feature is a lifesaver for multilingual users since it removes the need to manually juggle between language keyboards; your Pixel 7 will effortlessly switch languages when you use voice typing. And if you prefer the old-school way, manual language switching will stay in place.

Fortunately, Assistant voice typing isn't another case of Google reserving a feature for the latest hardware and then later bringing it to older phones. Perhaps the improved machine learning capabilities in Google's Tensor line of SoCs play a role here. However, it's interesting that only the Pixel 7 is mentioned to get this update, considering the Pixel 6 also has a Tensor chip.

Regardless, it's refreshing to see that this multilingual capability isn't locked to the latest and greatest Android phones from Google. Pixel-exclusive features are typically tied to the latest Tensor chip, leaving older devices out of the loop.