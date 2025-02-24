The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 leaks in a fiery red colorway

What you need to know

In a recent leak, the upcoming Motorola Razr Plus 2025 showed up in a 'Rio Red' colorway.

Tipster Evan Blass took to X to show off full renders of the device from all angles in the red colorway.

The clamshell is expected to debut earlier in April instead of the usual launch in the summer.

Leaks of the upcoming Motorola Razr Plus 2025 keep coming in, one more revealing than the next. This time, we got to see the device in a whole new colorway, thanks to tipster Evan Blass.

Taking to X, Blass posted multiple images of the alleged Motorola Razr Plus 2025, also called the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. We get to see the phone in a new hue, dubbed 'Rio Red.' These images didn't just show off the red colorway but also gave us images from multiple angles of what we could expect from the hardware aspect of the device.

From its looks, the new red Razr will also get a faux leather back, similar to the dark green colorway that leaked earlier this month. There also appears to be a new button on one side, which could be similar to the Quick Button found on the Motorola Edge 2024.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/X)

So far, from all the leaks collectively we see that this year's edition will look a lot like last year's phone, however in a more polished look with the leather back. But when it comes to specific design changes, previous leaks have hinted that the right edge houses the volume buttons and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner similar to the above images. At the bottom, we see a SIM slot, mic, USB-C port, and speaker next to each other.

On the display front, the device will supposedly stick with its 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display and a 4-inch OLED cover screen like the Razr Plus 2024. And like any new or upcoming phone on the market, the Moto Razr Plus 2025 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with the seven-core version specifically made for foldables.

On the camera front, the images indicate that it'll have a dual camera array. While we don't know much about the exact specs of the lens, we assume it could be a combination of a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens, like its predecessor.

Other than that, the clamshell is rumored to get a 4,000mAh battery that will maintain support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds like its predecessor, which remains one of the best foldable phones on the market.