The Motorola Razr 3 battery capacity might disappoint, according to a new leak

What you need to know

Motorola Razr 3 is rumored to draw power from a 2800mAh battery.

This is the same capacity seen in its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 5G.

The foldable device is reportedly powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which could help with efficiency.

The Motorola Razr 3 ought to be the next-gen foldable smartphone that has been long overdue already. Several leaks of the flagship device are surfacing on the web, yet, we seem to be waiting for an official announcement from Motorola itself. And now, there is yet another fresh leak hinting that users might expect a battery capacity identical to its predecessor.

The rumor comes from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (via XDA Developers), claiming that the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by a 2800mAh battery.

That's pretty small, even compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If the alleged battery capacity is believed to be accurate, among other specifications, it will be interesting to see how Motorola Razr 3 handles the improved 120Hz display.

On the other hand, the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is supposedly running the show and promises to be 30% more efficient in terms of power utilization. The device could strike a balance between the smaller battery and improved specs, although only time will tell once the device goes official later this year.

As a flagship foldable smartphone from Motorola, we're expecting top-of-the-line specifications this time around, unlike its previous attempts. According to the rumors, we are looking at a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a centered punch hole. Like the predecessor, there is an improved secondary screen that also measures a bit larger. This should help users peek at their notifications, preview information at a glance, or even use apps on the smaller screen instead of opening the phone.

The other notable specifications of the alleged Motorola Razr 3 include dual rear cameras: a 50MP 1/1.5-inch primary sensor next to a 13MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 32MP front camera.

A recent rumor suggests that the Motorola Razr 3 will likely launch at a lower price, i.e., €1,149 (~$1210), a tad bit cheaper than the Razr 5G at launch. It also hinted that we could only see a single colorway at the launch and more options at a later date.

From the leaks of the alleged Razr 3, it's evident that Motorola is going for a different approach in terms of design. This time around, it'll likely abandon its nostalgic design for something that resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which turned out to be one of the best foldable smartphones to date.

Let's just hope the Razr 3 is a better purchase option this year, especially against Samsung's upcoming foldables.