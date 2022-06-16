Motorola Razr 3 rumored to be a much better phone at a much better price
By Derrek Lee published
The Motorola Razr 3 is starting to sound pretty good with the latest pricing rumor.
What you need to know
- A new rumor suggests the Motorola Razr 3 will launch at a cheaper price point than its predecessor.
- The rumor indicates that the phone will retail for at least €1,149.
- There will reportedly be only one color at launch, with more arriving at a later date.
The Motorola Razr 3 could launch relatively soon, and rumors point to the flagship foldable arriving at a much better price than its predecessor.
The latest rumor arrives courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with CompareDial. According to the leak, the Motorola Razr 3 will cost just €1,149 when it launches later this year. Of course, that's not exactly cheap, but that's a significant discount considering the €1,399 price tag of the Razr 5G.
Hey #FutureSquad! Wondering in which color the #Motorola #Razr3 will be available and how much it will cost? Well, hit the following link and find out over @CompareDial 👉🏻 https://t.co/rgQ4OYCwcv pic.twitter.com/CmREwcGSoWJune 16, 2022
The news of a relatively cheaper price tag is welcome for one of Motorola's most anticipated launches of the year. The Razr 5G was a good phone, but it was expensive at launch and featured sub-flagship specs, making it a hard sell. However, the upcoming successor is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset, sport a new design with larger displays, 12GB of RAM/512GB of storage, and come with an extra rear camera.
Of course, it will still have to compete with the best foldable phones from companies like Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already a generation and a half behind in terms of its chipset but cost just $999 at launch, putting the Razr 3 at a bit of a premium. However, given the leaks of Motorola's new design for the Razr, the company may be looking to steal some mindshare from Samsung's upcoming foldable.
That said, the Razr 3 may fall behind when it comes to style. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch in several different stylish colors, CompareDial notes that Motorola may only launch the Razr 3 in one color — Quartz Black. However, more colors are expected to arrive at a later date, meaning it may be wise to hold off on purchasing the phone.
Rumors have pointed to a June launch, although CompareDial suggests that a July launch in China seems more likely, with a global launch following after.
Derrek is a long-time Nokia and LG fanboy who loves astronomy, videography, and sci-fi movies. When he's not working, he's most likely working out or smoldering at the camera.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.