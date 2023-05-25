Leaked Motorola Razr video leaves very little to the imagination

What you need to know

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leaked in a new promotional video.

The video showcases the clamshell device from all angles.

It emphasizes primarily the new cover screen and its functionalities.

We are nearing the launch of the next Razr phone from Motorola, which is set for June 1. In fact, multiple models are expected to be unveiled during the launch. The Motorola Razr Ultra is the most anticipated one, and there’s a new promotional video of the same, which reveals the device in all its glory.

We have seen several leaks and renders of the alleged Ultra device, which left little for us to anticipate. That said, the leaked video, which appears to be an official marketing video of the Razr Ultra, shared by leaker Evan Blass shows us the full functionality we can expect with the new Razr 40 Ultra (likely dubbed "Razr+" for the States).

Below are several screenshots from the video (available on Blass' Twitter account in the link above):

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The teaser video primarily flaunts the new prominent cover screen, which goes beyond the primary caesars when in a foldable state. The video tells us how functional the cover screen can be, and the portability factor also comes into consideration.

It further showcases use cases of the external display, like the ability to check messages, and time, use Google Maps, control media and view album art, check your digital wallet, and use the same screen as a viewfinder for clicking selfies and much more.

The other significant aspect of the new video also emphasizes the hinge, implying how seamless and sturdy the clamshell fold actually is. And there is no noticeable crease on the inner screen, which appears taller than the previous Razr model, although we'll have to see the phone in person to really make an assessment.

The teaser further states that the Razr 40 Ultra’s inner foldable will be smooth and vivid, indicating higher refresh rates and a significantly vibrant and brighter display. The clamshell phone is also said to be coming with immersive sound implying high-performance stereo speakers.

Overall, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teaser video leak suggests that the company has an impressive strategy under its sleeve that it will likely unveil on June 1. As for the expected specifications based on the previous leak, we might see a tall 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, and the cover screen will supposedly measure 3.6 inches with 1066 x 1056 resolution.

The cameras comprise a 12MP primary camera coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the Razr 40 Ultra will have a 32MP shooter. The device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and could house a decent 3800mAh battery backed with 33W fast charging.