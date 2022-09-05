Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets shown off in a new leak ahead of the launch

What you need to know

Motorola seems to be keeping yet another Edge series phone under wraps.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the next handset launching soon.

A new leaked video of the Edge 30 Ultra showcases what to expect from the next flagship model.

Last month, Motorola made news with multiple handset releases. The ones that grabbed the headlines, in particular, included the foldable Razr 2022 next to the Motorola X30 Pro smartphone — the world's first featuring the 200MP primary camera sensor. While there have been rumors about an Ultra model in the Motorola Edge series, a new leak corroborates the device is set to launch soon.

Tipster Evan Blass has posted a new video that supposedly looks like a promotional video of the alleged Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The video showcases the device's design alongside its specifications.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra appears to have a familiar design, sporting a curved display with a centered punch hole design and a fairly noticeable camera module on the rear.

The curved display is said to be a pOLED panel that could be sporting a higher refresh rate, though there isn't any mention of it in the leaked video.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the next premium flagship handset featuring the 200MP sensor found in the Moto X30 Pro.

On the inside, the device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the flagship SoC also found in recent foldable like the Razr 2022 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The other highlight of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra happens to be the company's 125W TurboCharge support. It claims to juice up the battery for a day in just a seven-minute charge, which sounds promising.

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature Dolby Atmos support that could give users a richer listening experience.

The features and specs cited above of the Edge 30 Ultra look convincing to take on the best Android phones out there. Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of the alleged flagship that the company chose to hide in its sleeve during the launch month's product announcement.