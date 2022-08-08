The Moto Razr 2022 unveiling is finally happening on this date

What you need to know

Motorola has announced a new launch date for the Moto Razr 2022.

The foldable phone will debut on August 11 after the original schedule was canceled.

Motorola will also unveil two new devices, including the Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro, on that day.

Motorola has officially confirmed a new date for the Moto Razr 2022 debut, bringing the company's launch event for its next foldable smartphone back on track after a last-minute postponement.

Chen Jin, Lenovo China's general manager for mobile, revealed via his Weibo profile (opens in new tab) that Motorola will finally unveil the device on August 11, alongside two other devices (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). The company's next flagship device, the Moto X30 Pro, and a new device called the Moto S30 Pro will make their debut on the same day as well.

The Lenovo-owned company was supposed to hold the event on August 2 in China, as it had previously promised, before canceling it a few hours prior. Motorola did not say at the time why it postponed the launch.

Jin's new Weibo teaser showcases three devices side by side, along with information about their launch schedule. The upcoming phones will officially make their debut on Thursday, a day after Samsung unveils its own answer to the best foldable phones.

It should be noted that the upcoming event is only for the phones' Chinese launch. Motorola hasn't confirmed anything yet about their global release.

(Image credit: Chen Jin / Weibo)

We'll have to wait until the launch day for Motorola to reveal the full details of its next foldable device. That said, thanks to extensive leaks in recent times, the Moto Razr 2022 may have fewer elements of surprise left to excite fans when they break cover. The foldable phone is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, like many of this year's best Android phones. The chipset will purportedly be paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Optics-wise, the phone is rumored to include a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main shooter and a 13MP secondary sensor that'll double as both an ultra-wide and macro camera. A 32MP front camera will supposedly handle selfies.

The Moto X30 Pro will also supposedly bear all the markings of a flagship device, including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 200MP camera featuring Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 sensor. If it's true, the phone will be the first to feature such a large camera sensor.

Meanwhile, little is known about the Moto S30 Pro. As per Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab), it will supposedly rock a curved 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. It's also said to include a Snapdragon 888+ chipset and a 50MP main camera.