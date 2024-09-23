One of our favorite Motorola phones could be getting a sequel soon

What you need to know

Motorola could be preparing to craft a sequel for a phone that consumers dodged: the ThinkPhone.

Rumors claim the device could be based on the company's recent Moto Edge 50 Neo with a 6.4-inch pOLED display and a 4,310mAh battery.

The original ThinkPhone from 2023 was an affordable flagship variant with a 6.6-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

One of Motorola's affordable devices, which flew under the radar a year ago, might pick up a sweet sequel.

Well-known X tipster Evan Blass posted an image of the Motorola ThinkPhone, suggesting the model could get another iteration. The image in question displays the "ThinkPhone" logo against what one user suspects is a carbon fiber rear panel. It's unclear if that's what Motorola is going for with this next device.

Regardless, the photo is a follow-up to another of Blass' theories. The tipster claims the next ThinkPhone could be based on the Moto Edge 50 Neo (Vienna).

Additional rumors from Android Headlines claim the "ThinkPhone 2025" will sport a 6.3-inch pOLED display with MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC. The publication suggests the phone will feature a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x optical zoom lens. The final camera is rumored to replace the original model's 2MP depth sensor.

Other rumors purport the ThinkPhone 2025 will shrink in size (as evidenced by its smaller display) and battery capacity, down to 4,310mAh. Memory and storage are speculated to arrive at 8/256GB, though it's unclear if that's the maximum consumers may experience or if it's one of two configurations.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Motorola started teasing the Edge 50 Neo in August shortly before its launch later that month. The device launched a week later with a 6.4-inch pOLED display and Android 14. The phone's bezels aren't too thick on the sides of the display; however, the top and bottom seem to boast a slight chin.

The Edge 50 Neo offers MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging. RAM tops out at 12GB while its internal storage reaches 512GB at its maximum. With the current line of rumors, we can already see some similarities between the Edge 50 Neo and the supposed ThinkPhone 2025.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The original model was probably Moto's best phone that consumers would never buy. The company honed in on business-oriented folk with the device as it bridged the gap between your home and office life. The phone delivered a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

In short, the O.G. ThinkPhone was an affordable flagship variant that offered deep PC integration with Moto's signature performance and battery life.

However, the current rumors suggest we're in for a few regressions as the phone drops in size and offers a much smaller battery. It'll likely affect its longevity, but we'd have to playtest it to know for sure.