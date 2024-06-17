Motorola says its next foldables will launch very soon in the US

What you need to know

Motorola confirmed through a teaser on X that it will launch its next Razr foldables on June 25 in the U.S.

The teaser is vague in terms of design changes, however, it seems there are several color options en route like orange, blue, pink, and more.

Previous rumors have suggested Motorola will increase its cover display sizes for both devices while keeping the price tags the same as in 2023.

It's an exciting time for Motorola foldable enjoyers as the company confirms they're on the way—and quite soon, too.

Motorola posted a quick video on X, confirming that its next wave of foldables will launch on June 25 in the U.S. Unfortunately, Moto doesn't give us a clear view of the design of its Razr devices in the short teaser. What's easily discernable is that one variant (at least) will feature orange and blue colorways.

It also seems as though a vegan leather backing is to be expected on the devices.

The teaser continues, briefly showing several more colorways for its 2024 Razr phones, such as pink and maybe a cafe-brown option.

The good news is that we're only a week (and a day) away from seeing the Razr and Razr Plus 2024 in totality.

Psst! Some flip-worthy news is coming... pic.twitter.com/NioPU69hLQJune 17, 2024

It should be noted that Motorola put its higher-priced Razr Plus on the shelves before the cheaper Motorola Razr 2023 hit the market later in the year. It's unclear if the company will follow the same trend again this year or if consumers can grab both devices simultaneously, as that would be a quick turnaround for the more affordable variant.

Regardless, there's been some rumors that suggest Motorola might not increase the prices of its Razr foldables. It was discovered through a European listing that the Razr Plus could see a €1200 price tag, which is similar to its predecessor. Moreover, the device could get a larger RAM/storage option for the same price, with rumors suggesting a 12GB+512GB configuration.

Other news suggests Motorola is going all in on the bigger cover screens by boosting its Plus variant to 4 inches and giving its base model a larger 3.6-inch cover. The latter is the same size as the cover display on the 2023 Razr Plus.

The Plus variant is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 165Hz refresh rate on its cover display, and a 6.9-inch OLED internal screen. The base Razr model could see MediaTek's new Dimensity 7300 series chip with a 4,200mAh battery.