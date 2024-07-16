I literally get paid to hunt down Android deals, and I'm collecting all my favorite Prime Day discounts LIVE
It's Prime time, people.
So it begins: Prime Day 2024 officially kicked off this morning and we've been hard at work handpicking the best tech deals for Android fans so you don't have to scroll through endless pages of products at Amazon. Whether you want a sweet historic discount on a smartphone or a record-smashing smart TV deal, you've come to the right place.
The Android Central team has literally decades of collective experience reviewing and recommending Android devices, so we know what we're talking about when it comes to the best Prime Day tech deals. Keep reading to see what I mean in real time, just don't forget that you'll probably need to be a Prime member to take advantage of most of the offers.
The Echo Show 8 is arguably our favorite affordable smart display, coming complete with a 13MP camera (with auto-framing), dual 10W speakers, and a compact 8-inch HD display for streaming and video calls. With a retail price of $149.99, the Echo Show 8 was already pretty affordable, but now Amazon is carving a straight 43% off the price, knocking the display down to only $84.99.
The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, packing loads of health and exercise metrics into a slick little band. You get over 40 pre-installed exercise modes, built-in GPS, and up to seven days of battery life straight out of the box, plus six free months of Fitbit Premium with your purchase. Grab the Fitbit Charge 6 before Prime Day ends and you'll score a straight 38% discount. That's the cheapest that the fitness tracker has ever been!
I've been working Prime Day events for years, so it takes a lot to really surprise me. That being said, my colleagues and I were quite literally shocked when we saw that Prime Day 2024 was carving a straight 15% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), an excellent foldable phone that doesn't even come out until next week.
If you aren't familiar, the Razr Plus (2024) is easily Samsung's biggest competitor in the flip phone space, coming complete with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, flagship-level camera tech, and a better cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Foldable phone enthusiast Derrek Lee even said it "might be the perfect flip phone" in his 4.5/5-star review.
Speaking of Amazon devices, if you're embedded in the Alexa ecosystem, check out this deal that slashes a whopping 44% off the new Echo Spot! If you aren't familiar, the Spot is Amazon's recent attempt at designing a smart alarm clock. In addition to seamless Alexa integration, the Echo Spot boasts super customizable wake-up settings, rich sound, and a full color display.
Who says you need a Prime Day smart TV deal to bring immersive 4K entertainment into your home? Simply plug the Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick into your TV's HDMI port and a power outlet and you'll get 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus support, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in seconds. As part of its 48-hour Prime Day sale, Amazon is carving a straight 42% off the price of this device, knocking it down to its lowest price EVER.