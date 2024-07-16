I literally get paid to hunt down Android deals, and I'm collecting all my favorite Prime Day discounts LIVE

So it begins: Prime Day 2024 officially kicked off this morning and we've been hard at work handpicking the best tech deals for Android fans so you don't have to scroll through endless pages of products at Amazon. Whether you want a sweet historic discount on a smartphone or a record-smashing smart TV deal, you've come to the right place.

The Android Central team has literally decades of collective experience reviewing and recommending Android devices, so we know what we're talking about when it comes to the best Prime Day tech deals. Keep reading to see what I mean in real time, just don't forget that you'll probably need to be a Prime member to take advantage of most of the offers.