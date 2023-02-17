Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines gain an early LineageOS 20 support

What you need to know

Android 13-based LineageOS 20 arrives early on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines.

The latest support expands the list of devices gaining LineageOS 20 support, which also includes devices from OnePlus, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Over the long term, this means Google's most recent devices will continue to receive (unofficial) software support beyond their official update roadmap.

LineageOS is one of the leading custom ROM projects that provides a new lease on life for aging Android devices, but its latest version is now coming to Google's most recent flagship phones.

Android 13-based LineageOS 20 is rolling out to the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 lines, bringing modding capabilities to owners of these devices, as per 9to5Google (opens in new tab). The new support comes at a time when these phones are still on Google's update schedule over the long term.

LineageOS 20 made its official debut (opens in new tab) in January, introducing a number of improvements, including a new camera app called Aperture. The default camera app is based on Google’s CameraX library, offering a near-stock camera app experience on many of the best Android phones eligible for the update.

Late last month, the custom ROM breathed new life into Google's legacy Pixel 2 series with a few Android 13 goodies. It's worth noting that official support for those devices ended in 2020 with Android 11, but LineageOS 20 has extended their service lives, albeit unofficially.

Apart from these Pixel phones, the latest LineageOS version previously landed on the OnePlus 9R, Sony Xperia 5 II, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Wi-Fi, and the Redmi Note 9, according to XDA Developers (opens in new tab).

Nonetheless, the arrival of LineageOS 20 on the latest Pixel models may not mean much practically for their owners, unless they want unlimited modding access to their phones.

9to5 notes that LineageOS 20 builds are currently not available to download, but these should come to the Pixel 6 and 7 lines in the next few days.

