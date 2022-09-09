LG Wing flew under the radar with the new Android 12 update in the US

What you need to know

Verizon has a new software version for the LG Wing smartphone.

The update brings Android 12 to LG's last "flagship" smartphone.

It brings July 2022 Android Security Patch level next to some privacy enhancements.

Verizon quietly updated the LG Wing in recent weeks, bringing the big update users have been waiting for. It brings several enhancements, like device performance optimization and resolving known issues, next to a new security patch. Other regions have received the update in previous months.

The software version F100VM30a, as part of Verizon's System Update 13 (opens in new tab), includes the Android 12 update, with several enhancements that come along with that.

You can update the phone by navigating to Settings > System updates > Check for new system update. Verizon suggests that LG Wing users stay on its strong wireless network connection or rely on stable WiFi before downloading the OTA update. It further ensures to fully charge the device before installing the update.

Despite bringing the Android 12 version — a year-old operating system that many Android devices launched with over the course of the year — it still brings crucial privacy features to the LG Wing. The new update allows users to turn off the camera and microphone access at a system level and icons to display when these functions are being used.

The support page also highlights the new location settings on the LG Wing, allowing users more control over the location data that apps can access. The feature has been on Pixel devices like the Pixel 6 Pro for a while. It allows users to access the device's location only while using an app.

The notification panel on the LG Wing also gets advanced features like quick access to IoT device controls like Google Home, which can be accessed from an icon on the notification panel. The 'Lock Down' feature also makes its way to the LG Wing. To enable it, users would have to set the device in advance mode and set a PIN, Pattern, or password.

Another addition includes a new function that allows the removal of app permissions in order to free up space. Furthermore, the Safety & emergency menu has been added to Settings with the new Android 12 update.

Unfortunately, the update does not include Android 12's Material You theming, sticking to LG's tried (and tired) personalization options. Still, it's great to finally have Android 12 on the Wing, even as the Android phones start testing Android 13, which the Wing is expected to receive at some point. The update also brings the July security patch, which is a couple of months behind other Android phones.

Earlier this year, Verizon updated the Wing with access to its new C-Band 5G spectrum for faster data speeds.