LG Wing owners are receiving a welcome update on Verizon

What you need to know

Verizon is issueing a new update for the LG Wing.

The Wing is now certified to work on Verizon's C-Band 5G network for faster data speeds.

The update also includes the April security update, although Android 12 is nowhere to be found.

To the millions of many LG Wing owners on Verizon, a new update is rolling out that users will want to install as soon as possible for better 5G coverage and faster speeds on the network.

The update was pushed out on Monday and certifies the LG Wing to work on Verizon's C-Band network, or what it calls 5G Ultra Wideband. This is the latest phone to gain access to the network, and it's a welcome update for LG Wing owners that have held onto their phones long after LG's exit from the smartphone market.

C-Band is the highly coveted mid-band 5G spectrum that delivers improved speeds over Verizon's low-band 5G while providing better coverage than the mmWave 5G the carrier has leaned so heavily on. The carrier has made large purchases of C-Band spectrum to bolster its network and challenge the best 5G plans on T-Mobile.

The update also includes the April security patch, making it the third security update that Verizon has published for the phone in 2022.

Unfortunately, Android 12 is still nowhere to be found for the dual-screen swivel phone. LG has already begun updating some devices in the U.S. and other regions with Android 12, following its promise to provide as many as three major OS updates for phones launched after 2019. The Velvet and the LG V60 are among those phones, both launching in 2020, so we expect the LG Wing can't be too far behind.

To manually update the Wing, navigate to Settings > Software updates > Check for new system update. You can also just wait for the notification to show up when the OTA update is ready for you. Verizon tells us that the rollout has already begun and should continue over the next week or so, although our unit has already received it.

This is great news for LG Wing owners on Verizon, but it comes just as Verizon is set to raise prices on its plans.