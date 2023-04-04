Last chance! Preorder the Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $200 while you still can

Samsung's Galaxy A54 preorder deal went live just last week, but the offer won't be around much longer. Our sources tell us that the deal in question is set to expire on April 5th, which means you might only have about 24 hours to save up to $250 (opens in new tab) on the mid-range phone by trading in an old or broken device. Get those max savings and you'll be getting an A54 for a mere $199.99 — and the phone isn't even out yet!

This is one of the only Samsung Galaxy A54 preorder deals we've seen, so don't miss it if you want to beat the crowds and be among the first to get your hands on this cheap Android phone. The good news is that, once the Galaxy A54 is officially out on April 6th, it's quite likely that we'll see more deals pour in. But will they top this early offer from Samsung? Only time will tell.

Act fast and save up to $250 on the new Galaxy A54

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449.99 $199.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) Head to Samsung and preorder the Galaxy A54 5G and you'll be eligible to receive up to $250 off when you trade in. The deal will likely change after April 5th, so don't wait too long to make your move. Alongside the phone, Samsung is throwing in three free months of Spotify Premium, two free months of Adobe Lightroom software, AND six free months of SiriusXM streaming. Add up those subscriptions and you're looking at additional savings of around $115.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has just about everything you could possibly want in a smartphone under $500. I'm talking about a stunning 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a reliable 5,000mAh battery, and a lot of the same intelligent camera features found in Samsung's new Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy A54 is also set to receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates, so this could be your go-to device for years to come.

Once you preorder your smartphone, don't forget to protect your investment with one of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 cases. You can thank us later.