Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold waterproof? Yes, it has an IPX8 rating, but some restrictions remain. You can submerge in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. You can't go scuba diving with it, but it'll survive a dip in the tub.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold water resistance

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) gives users this rating to indicate how careful they should be with their devices. The phone will be fine if you get caught in a rainstorm and have fresh water thrown at you for some reason. Other foldable phones are available with the same rating, for example, the Motorola Razr 2024.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an IPX8 rating, meaning the IEC tested the phone for water resistance and received a high rating. The"8" in the rating (the second number) reveals how much water it can resist and indicates that you can drop it in freshwater as deep as 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes without it suffering permanent damage.

Since the IEC conducted the tests with fresh water, they gave the Pixel a rating that tells you to be careful with liquids such as sugary drinks, cleaning supplies, and similar liquids. You should also avoid exposing your phone to highly chlorinated pools and salt water, which could seriously damage it by weakening the parts and causing corrosion. The lowest number you'll see on a phone to indicate whether it is waterproof is a zero, with nine being the highest. A phone with the highest rating possible is the Blackview BL88OO Pro, with IP69K. The rating indicates that the Android phone can withstand high-pressure water jets and dust, something you would find in food processing and pharmaceutical industry equipment.

The X in the IPX8 rating means that the company did not put the Google Pixel 9 Fold through testing for dust resistance. This doesn't necessarily mean it's not dust-resistant, but the company did not provide any testing details. You can protect your phone from dusty areas by placing it in a dustproof bag or by purchasing a Pixel 9 Pro Fold case. Immediately dry it with a soft microfiber cloth if it gets wet, especially as the phone gets older. You can follow various cleaning tips to keep your new Pixel phone in tip-top condition by knowing how to clean and disinfect your Android phone.

So, the next time you want to see if a phone is dust and waterproof, you can read it by knowing that the first number refers to its dust resistance, zero being the lowest and six being the highest. The second number refers to how waterproof the device is, with zero being the lowest and nine being the highest.

Keep in mind that daily wear and tear can degrade the IPX8 rating over time and reduce water resistance. Rough handling and falls can also damage the gaskets and seals. Avoid exposing your phone to extreme temperatures as much as possible to keep the IPX8 strong for as long as possible. If you want a Pixel with a high water and dustproof rating, you can also go with either the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

