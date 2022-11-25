I can't believe the Google Pixel 7 is this cheap already

If it's time to upgrade your smartphone and you were considering one of Google's latest Pixel phones, you're in luck. Amazon has a killer Black Friday deal that'll get you a Google Pixel 7 for $499 (opens in new tab) or a Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (opens in new tab).

That's $100 off the regular price of a Google Pixel 7 and $150 off the regular price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is a fantastic discount that we wouldn't normally expect so soon after a phone launched. After all, it did just debut last month!

Get the phone that's just the right size and, thanks to Black Friday on Amazon, just the right price! Award-winning cameras, great software features, and a custom processor from Google that'll have you wondering why other phones don't feel this smart.

If you're someone who loves taking pictures with their smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the phone for you. Whether it's capturing vivid landscapes with the wide-angle lens, zooming in up to 30x with the impressive periscope camera, getting up-close and personal with the macro camera, or just snapping pictures of kids and pets who won't hold still, the Pixel 7 Pro is the best camera on any smartphone, guaranteed.

No matter which Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) you pick, both phones deliver a stellar camera experience that'll capture the best shot from any angle you choose. Better yet, Google's impressive AI-powered machine learning techniques built into the Google Tensor G2 processor inside the phone make it easy even to take pictures of moving kids and pets — something that's notoriously difficult for any camera to do, not just smartphone cameras.

For the second year in a row now, I've named Google's latest Pixels as the best phone for parents and pet owners (opens in new tab) because of this. When comparing either Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) side-by-side with other leading smartphones, it's immediately apparent just how good Google's image-capturing software has gotten over the years.

Take this series of photos of my son jumping off our couch, for instance.

In all the shots above, I held both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — that's Samsung's most premium-tier smartphone — up right next to the Google Pixel 7 Pro and tapped the shutter button on both at the same time. Both phones come with smart processing that attempts to pick out the best photo taken after you tap that little white circle, but it's clear which software is smarter than the other.

Google's Tensor G2 processor inside is able to identify objects like faces and pets and automatically "unblur" them by taking photos from all of its cameras at the same time. It then magically stitches things together in a photo that looks incredible every time, no matter the lighting.

The results from these phones regularly impress me and have since Google debuted the first Tensor processor in the Google Pixel 6 in 2021. The phone is worth the price of entry for the camera alone, let me assure you.

Aside from that, you're getting a phone that will screen spam calls better than any other phone on the market. If you're busy and can't answer a call (or just don't know who's on the other end), you can have Google Assistant pick it up for you and completely screen the call without effort.

Google's car crash detection has been a Pixel-exclusive feature since 2019 — that's a feature Apple finally added to the iPhone only a month ago — and you'll find tons of other similar, smart, and handy features packed into both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that will soon make you wonder how you lived without them.