Huawei launches the Mate X3 and P60 Pro globally, and they're pricey

What you need to know

The Huawei Mate X3 and P60 Pro have been unveiled for global markets.

Both devices were initially announced in China back in March.

The Mate X3 foldable phone will retail at a base price of €2,199 / £2,000, while the P60 Pro starts at €1,200 / £1,200.

Huawei's latest phones will be available to purchase in the UK and Europe starting this month.

Huawei continues to launch smartphones overseas despite existing US sanctions, and its flagship P60 Pro and foldable Mate X3 are the latest Huawei devices to make their debut outside of China following their unveiling in their home country in March.

The P60 Pro is priced starting at €1,200 / £1,200 for the 8GB/256GB configuration, while the Mate X3 will start at €2,199 / £2,000. Huawei will release the P60 Pro in Europe and the UK on May 9 via its online storefront and via selected retailers on May 22.

Meanwhile, Huawei's latest foldable phone will be available to purchase in Europe beginning May 22 and in the UK on May 26, with preorders already open. If you're planning to buy both devices before June 5, Huawei is giving you a free Watch GT 3 to sweeten up your purchase, so long as supplies last.

However, at those prices, you may not seriously consider grabbing either phone, especially without Google's apps and services out of the box thanks to US-imposed sanctions. This also means that you're not getting 5G support from both devices, so you'll be stuck with 4G connectivity if you grab any of them.

That said, the Mate X3 and P60 Pro make up for their limitations in other areas, primarily the design and optics side of things.

Huawei Mate X3

The Mate X3 is Huawei's challenger to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, although it falls short in the processor department. Under the hood, it's powered by a 4G version of last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It sports a 6.4-inch FullHD+ OLED display capable of up to 120Hz, protected by Huawei's Kunlun Glass. The company says this protective solution makes the phone's screen 10 times more drop-resistant than the previous model. Inside, it has a 7.85-inch 120Hz OLED screen that features the same Kunlun Glass protective layer.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) (Image credit: Huawei)

Speaking of protection, the foldable handset boasts an IPX8 rating for water resistance. Its hinge is made of aviation-grade aluminium alloy that Huawei says "is not only ultra-light and ultra-thin, but also extra-durable and long-lasting."

On the optics side, the Mate X3 includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP periscope lens that is capable of up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Keeping the lights on is a 4800mAh battery, with 66W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging support. The phone can also be used to top up your other phone's battery thanks to its 7.5W reverse wireless charging capability.

The Mate X3 ships in the black Feather-Sand Glass colorway and a dark green Vegan leather variant.

Huawei P60 Pro

(Image credit: Huawei)

The P60 Pro is the company's traditional flagship smartphone, featuring a 6.67-inch 2,700 x 1,220 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has the same Kunlun Glass protection as the Mate X3, as well as the same chipset.

Like the Chinese version, the global variant packs a 4,815mAh battery with support for 88W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

It’s got three rear cameras, comprising a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto with a 3.5x zoom and OIS.

(Image credit: Huawei)

In terms of design, the P60 Pro features a Rococo Pearl variant headlined by a pearl-texture rear cover. Huawei says it uses natural mineral pearl powder to achieve a lustrous effect. If you like a more conventional design, a black variant is also on offer with fingerprint-resistant "feather sand glass."

The latest global releases suggest that the company is confident that it can overcome the challenges posed by the US sanctions and that it can continue to grow its business. But for their prices, you may want to consider some of the leading Android phones with the latest and greatest processors.