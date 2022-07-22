How to get wireless service for $5/month with this Boost Mobile deal

If you've been thinking about switching to a prepaid carrier, this might be the wireless deal you've been waiting for. Boost Mobile, one of the largest MVNOs around, is currently offering three months of their wireless service for just $5 per month. That means you're getting 30 days of unlimited talk and text, 5G data, a mobile hotspot, and free shipping for about the cost of a large latte. No matter which way you look at it, that's a pretty good deal.

Boost Mobile has grown in popularity quite a bit over the last few years, due in part to the visibility of retail storefronts that are popping up on the regular across the United States. More importantly, they've also earned a reputation for offering low prices, great deals, and widespread coverage thanks to T-Mobile's massive 5G network. They may not be the best MVNO carrier in the biz, but this deal certainly puts them one step closer to that coveted top spot.

To take advantage of this Boost Mobile deal, all you need to do is check out the link below and see if your location qualifies. You'll also want to take a look at the list of Boost-compatible devices to make sure your phone will work with their network. Don't stress too much if you can't bring your own phone though, Boost also sells a wide selection of some of the best Android phones, often with some pretty hefty discounts. No matter which route you take, you can rest easy knowing that all of Boost's plans come with unlimited talk and text, a mobile hotspot, and no contracts whatsoever.

Boost Mobile deal of the day

