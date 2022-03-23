Honor X8 is a sub-$250 Android phone with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 64MP camera

What you need to know

Honor has announced the global launch of its Honor X8 smartphone.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 64MP main camera.

It happens to be the first Honor X series phone to launch globally since Honor’s split from Huawei.

Honor has finally formally launched the X8, which it “unveiled” earlier this month. The budget-friendly X-series phone brings a large screen with ultra-thin bezels and impressive camera capabilities at an affordable price.

The phone features a 6.7-inch FullView display with FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout. In addition to including TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, the display also offers an eBook mode for a comfortable reading experience. However, what sets the Honor X8 apart from other phones in its segment is its impressive 93.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, Honor’s latest X-series phone has Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. It has been coupled with 6GB of RAM, which can be further “increased” to 8GB with Honor RAM Turbo technology. The feature works similarly to the RAM Plus feature available on the best Samsung phones.

The Honor X8 has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP main camera. It is joined by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

While many of the best budget Android phones on the market today pack 5,000mAh or larger batteries, Honor has equipped the X8 with a relatively small 4,000mAh battery. The phone supports 22.5W wired Honor SuperCharge, claimed to provide up to three hours of online video playback in just ten minutes. What is also quite disappointing is that the phone will ship with Android 11 out of the box.

The Honor X8 will be available to pre-order in the UAE and Saudi Arabia from March 24 for a starting price of 899 AED (about $245). It is also expected to make its way to Europe sometime later this year.