Honor teases its next flagship phone, and it’s packing a fresh on-device AI

What you need to know

Honor's CEO George Zhao highlighted two new features on their way for its next flagship smartphone: the Magic 7.

Zhao discussed the company's new "AI Agent," which will serve as a personal assistant for users by handling app subscriptions, notifications, file transfers, and more.

The Magic 7 is also expected to pick up Deepfake Detection software.

Honor is going all in on AI, and following its recent IFA 2024 conference, the company is already teasing its next flagship smartphone.

In a press release, the Chinese OEM offered insight into some new standout AI features coming to its Magic 7 series. Honor's CEO George Zhao stated during a keynote speech that the new "AI Agent" is an "always-on personal assistant designed to enhance and simplify users' daily lives."

In an accompanying X thread, the AI Agent is said to understand your "intent" and make "intelligent" decisions based on your needs. The software will analyze your language to help its decision-making while utilizing "UI awareness" to pick up on your habits.

Honor states its AI Agent works cross-platform, providing users with its intelligent assistance across apps and services. This gives users an avenue toward automatic app subscription cancellation through voice commands.

The company also mentioned that its new cross-service app will handle things like managing notifications, ordering food, controlling smart home devices, transferring files between apps, and more.

Zhao also revealed the Magic 7 series' new "AI Deepfake Detection" software. Honor aims to tackle the rise of deepfakes and face-swapping tech, which has been increasingly misused by some unsavory individuals.

Honor says its detection software uses "advanced algorithms to meticulously analyze various elements" across a suspected deepfake's face. These details include pixel-level facial imperfections, positioning of synthetic traces, and inter-frame continuity.

Honor is reportedly quite confident in its software's ability to detect a deepfake or face-swap as it focuses on user privacy/security with the next Magic series.

Phone assistants are not new, but by harnessing the power of AI, we’re proud to present the first on-device AI Agent for the open ecosystem. #HONORIFA2024 #UnfoldYourMagic pic.twitter.com/iXRt8GPxsHSeptember 6, 2024

This is the second time Honor has discussed its proposed deepfake detection software. The first was during MWC Shanghai where the company highlighted its uses during video calls. Honor estimated that its software could determine deepfake/face-swapped visuals in "three seconds." The company also detailed its "AI Defocus Eye Protection," which helps to cut back on eye strain.

The feature focuses on myopia (nearsightedness) and was confirmed to arrive on the Magic V3 foldable. However, Android Central has confirmed that it's available on Honor's MagicPad 2. The company's tablet also picked up some pretty neat AI tools to help organize your messy math homework.

Honor's press release didn't go in-depth about its upcoming Magic 7 series. The series will likely launch in early 2025, similar to the debut of the 6 series in January. The Magic 6 and 6 Pro offer Android 14 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. If Honor is looking to power its new era into AI, it seems wise to speculate that Android 15 and the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will have a spot in the 7 series.