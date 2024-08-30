Honor's latest tablet can clean up your messy math homework

What you need to know

Honor highlighted a new feature arriving for the upcoming MagicPad 2 called "AI Formula Recognition" alongside YouTuber Patrick Jones.

The AI software recognizes the complexity of a user's handwritten math equations to digitize them.

Honor is set to make the tablet's full announcement at IFA 2024 on September 5 in Berlin, Germany at 2 pm CEST (8 am EST).

Honor showed off how its AI software can assist users with complex math in a series of teases for its upcoming event.

In conjunction with YouTuber Patrick Jones, runner of the patrickJMT channel, Honor's AI software was challenged with complex algebraic equations. The video was captured on Honor's new MagicPad 2 using a new AI feature called "AI Formula Recognition."

The company states that its Formula Recognition software lets users convert handwritten math equations into digital text. Honor sees its usefulness as two-pronged. Teachers can seamlessly take those digitized notes and offer them to students. Similarly, students can help make studying easier later on with digitized, searchable, and editable notes.

During Patrick's demo, users can tap the pi icon to produce a double text box. Users can highlight a specific area they want Honor's AI to digitize or they can write in a formula and pop it in after.

The AI's recognition of various math formulas, symbols, and the like was evident during Patrick's example. The video crawled through simple equations (2x + 3y = 8) to others that would boggle your mind if you weren't a mathematician.

Patrick needed to find "X" and "Y" in the video, which held the grand reveal we were waiting for. "X" came out to 9.05 while "Y" was 2024. Math aside, the answer is the date for Honor IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany on September 5 at 2 pm CEST (8 am EST). Those interested can watch Patrick Jones' video for a complex dive into Honor's AI prowess for math equations and discover a nod to Albert Einstein.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

With Honor's IFA event set for next week, the company highlighted "what's next." One of the items listed was its recent launch of foldable phones, which are surprisingly thin. The Magic V3 and Magic Vs3 are Honor's latest book-style foldable devices that measure 9.2mm when folded. The company recently detailed how its foldable defied the odds regarding its thinness as Honor leaned heavily into the R&D behind its silicon-carbon battery.

But AI is the star of the show. Honor showed off some AI advancements earlier this year during MWC 2024, including a look at its AI Defocus Eye Protection. This feature was designed to help cut back on eye strain and myopia by blurring peripheral vision.