Honor Magic 6 series debut with impressive flagship specs

Honor Magic 6 series debuted in China with Android 14 out of the box.

They come in interesting designs and curved LTPO displays.

The Magic 6 and the 6 Pro come with a triple camera system with 50MP acting as the primary sensor.

Honor has come up with two new smartphones under the Magic 6 series that pack some exciting specs to compete with the best Android phones this year. While the launch of Magic 6 Pro and Magic 6 is likely limited to the Chinese region, their availability to global audiences is currently unclear.

While both models appear identical on paper, the Magic 6 and the Pro differ significantly. Both feature LTPO high 120Hz refresh rate displays and slightly differ in measurements. The standard Magic 6 features a 6.78-inch display, while the Pro has a 6.8-inch display. The tiny difference is due to the Magic 6 Pro model's dual shooters. Both are OLED screens and come with Full HD+ resolution.

Underneath, the duo packs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU. Both models support up to 16GB of RAM, while the Pro model supports up to 1TB of onboard storage, whereas the standard variant limits itself to 512GB. The devices ship with MagicOS 8.0 out of the box, which is Android 14-based.

The Magic 6 and the Magic 6 Pro feature a giant camera module with a three-camera setup. Out of which, a 50MP acts as the primary sensor coupled with another 50MP ultra wide-angle camera. The Pro model gets the advantage of a 180MP periscopic telephoto camera, whereas the Magic 6 settles with a 32MP selfie shooter.

On the front, the Magic 6 is equipped with a single 50MP wide-angle selfie shooter, and on the Magic 6 Pro, the same 50MP selfie camera is paired with an additional 3D depth camera utilized for face authentication, quite similar to what recent iPhones have been doing for a while.

Lastly, these Magic 6 series phones also differ in battery capacities but with a slight margin. The Magic 6 Pro is powered by a 5600mAh battery, and the Magic 6 has a 5450mAh battery, further backed by 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Pro model, on the other hand, gets 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging support.

Lastly, the Magic 6 series is already available for sale in China, and they come in Black, Glacier White, Lake Blue, Cloud Purple, and Epi Green colorways. The Honor Magic 6 is priced at RMB 4,399 (~$618), and the Magic 6 Pro starts at RMB 5,699 (~$800).