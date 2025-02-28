The eighth Google Store is set to open in Washington DC later this year

What you need to know

Google has leased a 7,000-square-foot location in Washington, D.C. that will become a Google Store later this year.

It'll be the eighth Google Store in the U.S., and the first in the nation's capitol.

There are three other Google Stores in the works, with a Santa Monica location set to open March 7.

Compared to Apple or Samsung, Google's retail footprint for its Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit devices is relatively small. While the company's products are available in a wide variety of third-party stores, there are only a handful of Google Store locations in the U.S. Google has been improving on that in recent years, and a report from CoStar , a real estate publication, says that the company's eighth store will be opening in Washington, D.C. this year.

The news comes from EastBanc, a commercial real estate developer that owns the approximately 7,000 square feet of space that Google picked for its next Google Store location. The store, which will be located at 3235 M St. NW in the Georgetown neighborhood of D.C., is part of a 10-year lease, according to the report.

There are currently five Google Stores open for business, and they're concentrated in New York and California. The company also operates stores in Massachusetts and Illinois, which opened in 2024. Google was on track to open two stores in 2025, with those locations being previously announced. Now, the Washington, D.C. store is set to be Google's third retail location in the pipeline. It could open three Google Stores this year, bringing its nationwide total to eight, assuming there are no hiccups.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google Store locations give potential customers the opportunity to learn more about Google's hardware offerings, with some hands-on elements. The Google Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit brands are just a few that typically have a prominent place in a Google Store. The company also offers repair and support options, which are crucial if it wants to seriously compete with Samsung and Apple's expansive retail and support networks.

Aside from the newly-reported Washington, D.C. location, there are Google Store locations planned for Santa Monica, California and Austin, Texas. The retail spot in Santa Monica is set to open March 7, according to Google's website. Currently, all we know about the Austin store is that it'll be part of the Domain Northside retail hub, located at 11701 Domain Blvd.

Google is ramping up Google Store developments after opening the first one in Chelsea in 2021.