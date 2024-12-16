Google tipped to bring MediaTek's modem for the first time through the Pixel 10 series

What you need to know

Google's next flagship phones are likely to introduce MediaTek's new 5G modem.

The yet-to-be-announced 5G modem is rumored to be in testing on the Pixel 10 prototype handsets.

Alongside the new Tensor G5 produced by TSMC instead of Samsung, this might be a new addition to the Pixel 10 lineup.

Google might be silently working on the next flagship models—the Pixel 10 series. While very little is known about the devices via rumors and leaks, new information reveals the possible shift of the modem on the upcoming Pixel 10 models.

The leak comes from Android Authority, which indicates that Google is testing the MediaTek T900 modem for the alleged Pixel 10 prototypes. While the publication cites an inside source for this new information, very little is known about the upcoming modem, which is yet to be released by the chipset maker.

As the publication notes, Google only has three major chipset makers to choose from for the device's modem, including Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, unless it wants to develop the modem in-house. This is similar to what the company is trying to achieve with the Tensor G5 and other succeeding SoCs going forward, which will likely be used in the upcoming Pixel devices.

It is believed that Google has even considered using Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem, primarily used in the Apple iPhone 16 series; however, for reasons uncited, the search giant is likely opting for MediaTek's T900, notes Android Authority.

The upcoming T900 is expected to be based on MediaTek's M85 IP modem; for reference, the previous iteration, M80, relied on 3GPP Release 16 5G specification. This means that the presumed successor is likely to rely on the specifications of Release 17 5G.

All the evidence regarding the modem is still speculative at this point, and it could be way too early to jump on assumptions about the performance aspect of the modem on the Pixel 10 series.

On the other hand, Google is rumored to bring at least four Pixel 10 models next year with the in-house customized Tensor G5, which will be a departure from Samsung as TSMC steps in for the chipset production. The supposed models could include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the next product launch before the flagship series is believed to be the Pixel 9a — the recent renders/ real-life images and leaked specs of it already indicate a promising handset from the search giant.