The latest Pixel Fold leak details a real competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4

What you need to know

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to be announced at the upcoming I/O developer conference on May 10.

Internal documents reveal that the device weighs 10oz and will feature a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Pixel Fold will reportedly be marketed as "pocket-sized" and "water-resistant."

We're less than a month from the highly-anticipated Google I/O 2023 developer conference, and the closer we get, the more we learn about the rumored Pixel Fold. New information about the phone has surfaced, thanks to leaked documents that reveal how Google reportedly plans to take on Samsung with its first foldable.

The leaked documents were obtained by CNBC and reveal that the phone won't be cheap, costing upwards of $1700. This corroborates recent rumors about the Pixel Fold, which indicate the phone will cost $1799, putting it squarely in Galaxy Z Fold 4 territory. It seems like a bold move for Google, whose flagships have often offered great value at marginally lower prices than their closest competitors.

However, to alleviate the sticker shock, the company will reportedly offer incentives such as trade-ins and even a free Pixel Watch with the purchase of the foldable.

Pixel Fold renders showing the phone unfolded (Image credit: Frontpagetech)

Still, it seems the Pixel Fold has a lot going for it to justify the price, assuming these documents are accurate. According to CNBC, the Pixel Fold will be "water-resistant," a term not often heard with foldable phones. Samsung has managed to make its latest foldables water-resistant, but Huawei has been the only other company to achieve an IPX8 with the Mate X3. The report did not detail the IP rating for the device.

The Pixel Fold will also apparently have "the most durable hinge on a foldable," which could put Samsung on the spot, as it prides itself on the durability of its foldable phones.

Additionally, the "pocket-sized" Pixel Fold is said to sport a 5.8-inch external display and a folding display measuring 7.6 inches. However, it will weigh more than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at 10oz, something we've heard before. This is apparently due to a larger battery that will provide the phone with 24-hour battery life or up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

Based on the information from CNBC, the Pixel Fold is shaping up to give Samsung some real competition and may allay some of our worries about Google's first foldable. This could be really important, particularly in the United States, where, despite the growth of foldable phones, there is a lack of options outside Samsung.

For now, we will have to wait to see what we get when Google I/O 2023 kicks off on May 10, when the company is expected to launch the phone.