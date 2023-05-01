Pixel Fold passes through FCC ahead of potential Google I/O unveiling

What you need to know

The Pixel Fold has apparently passed through the FCC for certification.

This comes ahead of the rumored announcement at Google I/O 2023.

According to the filing, the Pixel Fold will include support for Ultrawide Band and 5G.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen quite a few different Pixel Fold leaks, including things such as spec sheets and official-looking renders. Now, it seems that the Pixel Fold has passed through the FCC, all but confirming Google's first foldable phone will be unveiled at I/O 2023.

The FCC filing (via SnoopyTech) provides a model number G9FPL, and while the accompanying documents don't share too much, there is a little bit that we now know. For one, if this is the Pixel Fold, it will include support for all of the expected connectivity methods. This includes things such as Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and Ultrawide Band (UWB).

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

Following its unveiling, the Pixel 6 Pro was the first Google device to implement support for UWB. This continued with the Pixel 7 Pro, while neither the non-Pro models nor the A-Series devices included UWB. This just goes to show that Google is set to position the Pixel Fold as a premium device, which lines up with the rumored price tag of $1,700.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel Fold is said to sport a 5.8-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch display akin to the Oppo Find N2. Expectations are that the Google Tensor G2 will power the Fold, paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Leaks and renders also claim the Pixel Fold will sport a triple rear-camera setup, along with a selfie camera found on both the cover screen and inner display.

With Google I/O 2023 set to kick off on May 10, seeing the Pixel Fold receive its FCC certification comes as no surprise. It just brings us another step closer to having a true competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 here in the U.S.