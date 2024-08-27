Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 7: Does a two-year-old Pixel still make sense?

Google Pixel 9 $799 at Amazon $799.99 at Verizon $899.99 at Best Buy Coming of age The Google Pixel 9 has a brand-new look on the outside, along with a few notable changes on the inside compared to the previous model. However, it's still a Pixel through and through with most of the magic being handled by software. For Brighter and smoother display

The Google Pixel 9 is finally here, and can be yours for a starting price of $799. It's more than the Pixel 8 and definitely pricier than the Pixel 7 from 2022, which is still being sold by Google. The 7 is trickier to find today in the color and storage option that you might want, but should you still be bothering with it? Let's try and answer two things — should you upgrade to the Pixel 9 if you currently have a 7, and is the older model worth getting in 2024?

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 7: Design

You can instantly tell the Pixel 9 apart from the Pixel 7 due to the big change in the design language. Gone are the soft, sloping edges in favor of a flat frame on the new model. This makes the 9 look very iPhone-like, for better or worse. Personally, I don't have a problem with it. I think it looks good and more grown up. The new colors also look great, especially the pink variant. The four corners of the display are also more heavily rounded, compared to the nearly rectangular look of the 7.

The camera band on the back of the Pixel 7 has been replaced by a metal island on the 9. Despite having the same display size, the Pixel 9 is slightly shorter and lighter than the 7. You won't be able to reuse any of the 7's cases, but luckily there is already a good selection of Pixel 9 cases online.

Google has upgraded the display tech in the new model. The Pixel 9 sports an 'Actua' display, with a dynamic refresh rate of 60-120Hz. The resolution has been bumped up just a bit to 2,424x1,080 but it's not something you'll notice even if you compare both phones side by side. The HDR brightness level is now up to 1,800 nits on the 9 (vs. 1,000 nits on the 7), and the display has a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits.

Not that we had an issue with the Pixel 7's display, but having a higher peak brightness never hurt anyone. The scratch protection on the Pixel 9's display sees an upgrade to Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both phones are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 7: Hardware and specs

The processor is the biggest change here. The Google Pixel 9 uses the latest Tensor G4 SoC, which is promised to have improved performance and power efficiency. The Titan M2 security chip is also present on both, which provides hardware-level encryption for your personal information. The Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 chugs along nicely when using common social and productivity apps. This processor isn't built for gaming, but it can handle most casual titles just fine. Does the G4 change this? I guess you'll have to wait for our full review of the 9 to find out.

The increase in RAM to 12GB (from 8GB) on the Pixel 9 is definitely going to be useful in the long run. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB of storage. The latter variant will set you back $899. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant of the Pixel 7 goes for about $450 on Amazon, while the 256GB model costs around $633. The price difference between the two generations will only widen as the 7 is slowly phased out.

The Pixel 9 manages to cram in a larger 4,700mAh battery, despite being slimmer and lighter. We found the battery life on the Pixel 7's 4,355mAh battery to be alright, but nothing great. Hopefully, the 9 is able to improve on that in real-world use too. The 9 charges quicker too, up to 27W, compared to the 21W of the 7. Interestingly, the Pixel 7 supports up to 21W wireless charging, but the 9 can only charge up to 15W when using the same Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) wireless charger. Regular Qi charging is limited to 12W on both phones.

The ultrawide camera on the Pixel 9 gets a big bump in resolution, going from 12MP to 48MP. It has a wider field of view and gains autofocus which means macro photography is possible. Both phones have a 50MP main camera, but again, the 9 has a wider f/1.68 aperture for better low-light shots. You still don't get a telephoto here, so you'll have to step up to the Pro models for that. The selfie cameras are similar on both too, but you get autofocus on the Pixel 9 now.

Camera features are largely similar on both, except for some of the new additions like 'Add Me' which is currently exclusive to the 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 7: Software

The Pixel 9 has the biggest advantage over the Pixel 7 when it comes to software. Google's seven-year software support commitment began with the Pixel 8, so the 7 is sadly limited to just three years of OS upgrades till 2025. It will continue to receive security patches till 2027, but it most likely won't get new versions beyond Android 15 or 16 at best.

The Pixel 9 launched with Android 14 rather than 15, probably because Google moved its hardware announcement earlier this year. The 9 is covered for seven years of OS and security updates, which is a big deal. If you're paying full price for a new phone, it might as well be supported for at least the next two to three years at the very least.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 7: Which one should you buy?

If you can find a good early deal on the Pixel 9, I'd say go for it. The larger battery with quicker charging, more RAM, and newer processor are good enough reasons that justify paying the premium for the new model, over the 7. Not to mention the long software update commitment will keep your Pixel 9 relevant for years to come.

If you can't justify spending $800 or more on the 9, ditch the Pixel 7 and look for a deal on the Pixel 8 instead. It's nearly as good as the latest phone, and it's only a matter of time before it drops below the $600 mark, making it a great bargain. Comparing the Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8, you're still getting seven years of software support and most of the improved features that are on the 9.

