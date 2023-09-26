The Pixel 8 Pro hands-on images showcase matte glass

What you need to know

Someone posted hands-on images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro in what appears to be the Black Obsidian colorway.

The device appears to be located in Vietnam, based on the text displayed on the phone.

The user posting the images confirms the device has a polished frame and matte glass on the back.

We're just over a week until Google's big Pixel launch, and while we've seen plenty of leaks crop up just this week, this latest one gives us a look at some live images of the Pixel 8 Pro.

The images appeared on Facebook and were also posted in the Google News Telegram account. They show the Pixel 8 Pro in what appears to be the Black Obsidian colorway, one of several Google plans to launch the device in. From the text displayed on the device, the user may be based in Vietnam.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Facebook via Google News Telegram) (Image credit: Facebook via Google News Telegram)

Based on the images, you can see that the Pixel 8 Pro has fairly small bezels around the display, which is also flat this time around and not curved.

Additionally, there appears to be matte glass on the back, moving away from the more glossy glass found on previous models. That said, we don't know if the matte finish will apply to all Pixel 8 Pro colorways, but it seems likely the black variant may not be alone here, at least based on recently leaked renders as well as those present on the Google Store page. Meanwhile, from what we've seen of the standard Pixel 8, that model appears to feature a glossy finish.

(Image credit: Google)

This isn't the first time we've seen the Pixel 8 Pro in live images. Earlier this year, the device was spotted in what appears to be a tutorial for the temperature sensor, then again in a hands-on of what was likely a prototype unit.

With Google's Pixel 8 event on October 4, it's no surprise that the phone would appear in hands-on images this close to the launch. Now that the cat is pretty much out of the bag, all we have to do is wait and see what Google shows off.