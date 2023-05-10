Google unwraps the Pixel 7a with Tensor G2, a 90Hz display, and new cameras

What you need to know

Google announces the Pixel 7a at its I/O 2023 event.

The Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and features a 64MP dual camera system.

The device comes in new striking Sea and Coral color options and retails at $499.

Google took to I/O 2023 to announce the new Pixel 7a. The phone carries similar imprints as the predecessor model, from the pronounced design as witnessed in the premium Pixel 7 series to its chipset.

The most striking aspect of the design is the new colorways, which is the first thing most people may notice. It has four colorways: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral, the last as a Google Store exclusive. While Charcoal and Snow are fairly standard, the latter two colorways look absolutely stunning.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

On the front, the device features a 6.1-inch display, similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. However, the 7a has a significant improvement, as it now supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate, which Google calls a "Smooth Display." It has Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

There is an under-display fingerprint sensor for authentication; the front camera also supports Face Unlock, which was amiss in the predecessor.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7a is powered by Google’s Tensor G2, which powered the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from last year. For additional security, it also incorporates a Titan M2 security coprocessor. And for online security, the search giant also offers VPN by Google One at "no extra cost." The device has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, which is aided by 128GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the back, the Pixel 7a carries a relatively similar camera visor to the Pixel 7 camera. The camera bar here is made of recycled aluminum, which houses new, improved cameras, including a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera. The Pixel 6a before it incorporated two 12MP rear cameras.

(Image credit: Google)

The rear cameras support OIS, EIS, and Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Real Tone, amongst other prominent AI tools. Both the rear and front cameras are capable of video recording at 4K. On the front, the Pixel 7a equips a 13MP selfie shooter with a 95-degree ultrawide view.

Keeping the lights on is a 4385mAh battery capacity that promises 24-hour battery life and supports fast charging up to 18W (via USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2). The device supports Qi-certified wireless charging for the first time in a Pixel-A series phone, but the 5W probably won't get you anywhere fast.

The connectivity options include 5G and Wi-Fi 6E for the U.S. and the U.K., while Indian units are limited to Wi-Fi 6. The device supports Bluetooth 5.3 and includes stereo speakers, an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, and a fingerprint-resistant coating.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, the device ships with Android 13 out of the box, and Google is proposing at least five years of security updates, which is a good move, as it offers the same update promise as Google's flagships. And you can be sure that when new updates or Pixel Feature drops arrive, the new mid-ranger will likely be among the first to get them.

The Pixel 7a starts at $499, which is a $50 bump over its predecessor. Still, it is a noticeable upgrade over the Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7a seems more than able to take on other mid-range Android phones at the same price point, particularly in the U.S.

The device will be available at retailers and carries starting May 10. Regional availability includes the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Australia, India, and 11 other prominent countries.