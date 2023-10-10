Get your hands on the S23 Ultra for less than $1,000 only on Prime Day

You'll see a lot of awesome Prime Big Deal Days deals today, but this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offer is the cream of the crop. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can grab the 256GB variant of this gorgeous Android phone for less than $1,000.

The Amazon Prime deal brings the S23 Ultra's price down to $949.99, a delicious offer that's hard to beat. After all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone available right now. Not only does it have an excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, but the phone also sports one of the most beautiful 120Hz displays you'll ever see. It's an absolute delight to use.

Let's also not forget that the S23 Ultra is an incredibly capable photographer, excelling in both photo and video-taking abilities. Our S23 Ultra camera review takes an in-depth look at just what you can accomplish with this superb device.

Hot S23 Ultra deal exclusive for Prime members

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB Take your smartphone game to the next level with the incredibly powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Prime members can get the 256GB variant of this stunning S Pen-touting device for less than $1,000 — a very rare price indeed. Buy from: Amazon at $949.99

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best phone deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new device.