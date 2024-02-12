Get the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at just $3 per month with this incredible AT&T deal!
Almost $100 in savings for a solid, bare-bones 5G phone.
Are you looking for a cheap smartphone deal that still gives you all the bells and whistles you need? The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might be a safe bet. Add an eligible line to your AT&T service and you'll get this capable entry-level smartphone for just $2.99 per month for a period of 36 months.
This is one of the best phones for under $200, and since it's normally $5.56 per month, you'd be getting it for nearly half off, representing a savings of $92.52 over the term period.
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G:
$5.56/month Now $2.99/month for 36 months at AT&T
Just add a line to your AT&T service with an eligible unlimited plan and you'll get the Galaxy A15 for only $2.99/month for 36 months. No trade-in necessary!
Take advantage of almost $100 off the outright purchase price for this cheap Android phone, and in return, you'll have yourself a useful smartphone with a big 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch, 90Hz super AMOLED display, and a whole lot of bang for your buck.
Price comparison: Amazon - $199.99 | Best Buy - $199.99
✅Recommended if: you want a high-quality, 6.5-inch super AMOLED display on a budget; you value consistent software updates and security updates, as well as keeping sensitive information extra safe.
❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a better smartphone; you want your phone to support hardcore 3D gaming; you require a phone camera that's better than average in low light.
As our top phone for under $200, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G offers all the essential specs you need in a no-frills smartphone, including a 2.2GHz Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a powerful display that users love. It also includes four software updates and the Knox security platform, so it will continue to improve with time and offers some extra, multi-layered security.
Sure; the 50MP camera this phone sports can be somewhat lacking in low-light situations, but the addition of an AMOLED screen over an LCD display make this a worthy upgrade from its predecessor, the Galaxy A14, while boasting a similarly sleek design.
If you're looking for more ways to save money through your wireless carrier, check out our guide to the best AT&T deals of the month.
