Get the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at just $3 per month with this incredible AT&T deal!

Are you looking for a cheap smartphone deal that still gives you all the bells and whistles you need? The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might be a safe bet. Add an eligible line to your AT&T service and you'll get this capable entry-level smartphone for just $2.99 per month for a period of 36 months.

This is one of the best phones for under $200, and since it's normally $5.56 per month, you'd be getting it for nearly half off, representing a savings of $92.52 over the term period.

✅Recommended if: you want a high-quality, 6.5-inch super AMOLED display on a budget; you value consistent software updates and security updates, as well as keeping sensitive information extra safe.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a better smartphone; you want your phone to support hardcore 3D gaming; you require a phone camera that's better than average in low light.

As our top phone for under $200, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G offers all the essential specs you need in a no-frills smartphone, including a 2.2GHz Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a powerful display that users love. It also includes four software updates and the Knox security platform, so it will continue to improve with time and offers some extra, multi-layered security.

Sure; the 50MP camera this phone sports can be somewhat lacking in low-light situations, but the addition of an AMOLED screen over an LCD display make this a worthy upgrade from its predecessor, the Galaxy A14, while boasting a similarly sleek design.

If you're looking for more ways to save money through your wireless carrier, check out our guide to the best AT&T deals of the month.