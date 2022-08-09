It's your last chance to reserve the next Galaxy devices and score up to $200 in credit

What you need to know

Samsung is launching its next Galaxy devices on August 10.

The company is offering up to $200 in credit if you reserve the upcoming devices, which include a phone, watch, and earbuds.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The time is almost here. We're less than a 24-hours from Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch its next new products to usher it into 2023. And while we wait with bated breath for the event to start, Samsung is still giving fans the opportunity to score up to $200 in credit just by reserving its upcoming products.

Samsung is no stranger to offering perks like this in the lead-up to a launch event. However, this time, the company is offering much more than it previously has, particularly for its phones. Samsung boasts that fans can receive double the amount that was offered for its best Android phones earlier this year.

The amount of credit you can receive depends on the device(s) you reserve:

Galaxy phone: $100 credit

Galaxy Watch: $50 credit

Galaxy Buds: $30 credit

However, if you reserve all three of the devices, Samsung will tack on an extra $20 credit for a total of $200.

Of course, there is no commitment to purchase once you reserve, although to receive the credit, you'll have to go through with preordering the devices once they're available, and you can apply the credit during checkout when purchasing eligible products. That said, Samsung seems confident that you'll be interested in its latest devices.

While the company hasn't named its upcoming devices, have a pretty good idea of what to expect, with plenty of leaks and rumors pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 series, and Buds 2 Pro. Be sure to read up on what to expect ahead of tomorrow's launch event, which takes place at 6 am PT / 9 am ET.