Galaxy S25 Plus, S25 Ultra encountering charging issues with Samsung's cable

What you need to know

Users have taken to X and the Samsung forums to report charging issues with the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The issues stem from the 45W adapter and 5A cable as users state their devices are either charging slow or not charging at all.

A Samsung Italia rep confirmed the issue, stating the company is aware and will rectify via a patch.

Owners of Samsung's recent Galaxy devices are reporting some strange charging issues.

Reports cropped up a week ago as users on Samsung's European community forums cited problems with the Galaxy S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra (via SamMobile). The original poster of this forum thread states that their Plus model is encountering issues when charging via Samsung's 45W charger and 5A cable. The user says the products "no longer work" when plugged in for a charging cycle.

Moreover, the user's Galaxy S25 Plus says it's charging rapidly using Samsung's "Super Charge 2.0" capabilities, but that's not the case. The user adds their device's display frequently displays "the charging status - even though the cable is not moved."

The user found relief by turning off the fast charging function; however, without it, their Plus charges quite slowly.

Other users chimed in, with one stating their Galaxy S25 Ultra has the same problem: caught in an endless loop of "charging, not charging... over and over." For this particular case, the user's spouse had no issues with their Ultra and they were forced to receive a new Galaxy S25 Ultra from Verizon — which worked fine.

Another user stated they purchased a 45W charger for their Ultra and, after two charging cycles, they encountered issues.

The publication spotted Italian users conversing with Samsung Italia and it seems the company is aware of the problem. The community rep states, "We are aware of an anomaly on charging with the 5A cable that will be resolved with a future update."

So, it appears that the 45W charger's 5A cable is the culprit, causing some strange disconnect between the phone and the Super Fast Charging function. The X post didn't state when users could see this software fix rollout. While it doesn't seem that widespread, it's still an annoying issue to grapple with.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Interestingly, Samsung pushed its first patch to the Galaxy S25 series late last week. The update was pretty light, only offering a few system-wide improvements and other subtle fixes to improve its stability. Samsung did roll in a trove of security fixes for dozens of flaws and vulnerabilities within its system. This recent patch didn't mention anything about charging issues affecting Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra users, meaning we might have to wait a little longer.

It remains to be seen if Samsung pushes an emergency patch for this. A more likely case waiting until the March 2025 security patch.

These issues also create a discouraging overcast as a recent test showed that Samsung improved its battery and charging capabilities. The company improved its overall charging speeds, quickening its 0% to 70% charging cycle to 30 minutes and shaving off its 0% to 100% time. Unfortunately, with these issues plaguing several Plus and Ultra models, users are left with more frustrations than enjoyment.

This isn't the only issue affecting Galaxy S25 Ultra users as a recent report claims the phone's magnetic accessories are negatively impacting its S Pen functions.