Galaxy S24 Ultra's rumored pricing might hit you in the wallet

A European pricing rumor for the Galaxy S24 series suggests the base model and the S24 Plus may drop in price.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra could jump in price for all three storage variants.

The latest rumors go against a leak from Korea, which speculated Samsung could keep its pricing the same as the Galaxy S23 series.

Word has come around about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series pricing in Europe with good news for two of three models.

According to GalaxyClub (Netherlands), Samsung's upcoming flagship phones in Europe might be priced slightly lower than expected — except for one. The publication suggests the following prices for the series:

Galaxy S24: 128GB for €899 / 256GB for €959

Galaxy S24 Plus: 256GB for €1,149 / 512GB for €1,269

Galaxy S24 Ultra: 256GB for €1,449 / 512GB for €1,569 / 1TB for €1,809

Directly translating the European pricing to USD skews the numbers as they're higher than what we received with the Galaxy S23 series. If we were to do so, consumers would see the Galaxy S24 priced at around $999 and $1,065, respectively, for its two variants. Samsung typically fine-tunes the number based on where it will be sold, so don't hang on those numbers.

However, what we can look at is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is seemingly primed for a pricing increase. Taking the direct Euro to USD pricing at face value, consumers may see the Galaxy S24 Ultra at $1,609, $1,743, and $2,009 for its three storage variants.

The numbers are likely to shift around, but a price increase in the U.S. appears unavoidable for the S24 Ultra.

(Image credit: David Martin / X)

It was previously rumored by a Korean publication that Samsung may keep prices the same as the S23 series. The post stated consumers would experience $799, $999, and $1,199 for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, respectively. Additionally, it was stated that Samsung's dual-chip strategy is why it could afford to maintain costs.

In the meantime, a massive Galaxy S24 leak spoiled the specifications for all three devices in the series. While the S24 Ultra is rumored to receive a 200MP primary camera and a "quad telephoto" setup, the other devices seem to be gaining a 50MP primary lens and a "dual telephoto" array. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was also listed, though it still looks like the S24 and S24 Plus will gain the Exynos 2400 in Europe.

The waiting may soon be over as it was rumored Samsung will host its Unpacked event on January 18 at 3 am KST, translating to January 17 at 1 pm EST.