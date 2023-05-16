The Galaxy S23 and XCover6 Pro join Samsung's Tactical Edition lineup

What you need to know

Samsung introduces two new phones: the Galaxy S23 and the XCover6 Pro to its Tactical Edition portfolio.

TE devices are aimed at military personnel with custom-built software and features for interacting with all of their military equipment.

The phones will launch later on this summer.

Samsung is debuting a brand new smartphone portfolio aimed at providing military personnel with a phone for the harsh elements. The mobile phone industry has long since been accustomed to Samsung's FE (fan edition), stripped-down line of phones. In a press release (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, Samsung is announcing two new Tactical Edition phones joining the rugged crew.

Following the launch of the S9 Tactical Edition a few years back and the Galaxy S20, Samsung is improving its array of tough phones by bringing in Tactical Edition models based on the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy XCover6 Pro. Tactical Edition phones (TE) are targeted toward military personnel, providing them with phones that can aid in enhanced tactical awareness and decision-making.

The Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition phone features Gorilla Glass Victus+, an Armor Aluminum Frame, and a military-grade case. This device can also be mounted on a member's chest or forearm. The Tactical Edition of the latest flagship model delivers an IP68 dust and water resistance rating for up to five feet underwater for around 30 minutes.

Like the Galaxy S23, the Tactical Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

The XCover6 Pro is already one of Samsung's rugged phones, but its Tactical Edition differs not only from its original version but from its TE counterpart. The device can withstand drops of up to five feet alongside the same IP68 rating as the S23 TE. The phone can also withstand a much wider range of temperatures, as well. Furthermore, the XCover6 Pro TE will feature an octa-core processor and will use the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The two new Tactical Edition phones feature custom-made software with support for tactical radio and mission device protocols, drone feed accessibility, and laser range finder information. The newest models can communicate over your standard LTE wireless (multicarrier and private) avenues, CBRS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, both phones can enter a stealth mode, disabling LTE and e-911 capabilities for off-gride communications that are absolute.

In addition to Samsung Knox security, which is pretty standard across the company's devices, the company also includes Knox Dual Data at Rest (opens in new tab) (DualDAR) which protects confidential data with two layers of encryption when the device is powered off or when there is unauthorized access.

Samsung also touts DeX, saying it can offer soldiers and officers alike the power to conduct operations in the field or on the go in a vehicle.

Lastly, the two new TE phones feature an optimized version of the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) for an enhanced real-time situational awareness experience and the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK), which gives medics real-time patient encounter information for vitals and the ability to capture a person's medical history.

Samsung states military personnel can expect the new Tactical Edition phones to launch later this summer.