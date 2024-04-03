These Galaxy S23 issues might make you hold off on installing One UI 6.1

What you need to know

Owners of a Galaxy S23 device have started reporting problems with the line after installing the One UI 6.1 update.

Problems include issues with the biometrics (fingerprint) scanner, which isn't picking up a user's finger and forcing them to re-attempt a scan to unlock their phones.

Other users on Samsung's forums report having problems with the device's charging, stating it isn't charging at its maximum strength.

We're virtually a week into the reception of One UI 6.1 for Samsung's past-gen devices, and a couple of glaring problems are appearing.

Users have taken to Reddit to report problems with the biometrics (fingerprint) reader of their Galaxy S23 Ultra following One UI 6.1 (via 9to5Google). The user states that their "fingerprint sensor randomly doesn't register my input" when attempting to unlock their device.

They add that no apparent error is appearing. They are forced to lift and press their finger against the screen again to restart the process. Other S23 Ultra owners chimed into the thread, stating they encountered the same issue shortly after downloading and installing the One UI 6.1 update.

Most users state that they are required to touch their finger against the scanner twice for it to work, considering it fails on the first attempt. This doesn't appear to happen all the time but is instead sporadic.

Another thread discussed the same problem but involved a base Galaxy S23 model. The user stated the scanner isn't "working immediately" and causes them to wait "three to four seconds" before their device realizes they're attempting entry. One user commented, saying they've encountered this problem on their S23 FE.

Elsewhere, users took to Samsung's community forums to discuss charging and heating problems with the Galaxy S23 series (via 9to5Google). The user's screenshot showed that their device only charged at 15W instead of its max 25W capability. Other users reported that their device was running a little warmer than usual.

There could be some good news here as we're just getting into April, which means Samsung will start pushing this month's security patch to its slew of devices. The Galaxy S24 started receiving it quite early, at the end of March. Perhaps Samsung will delay its April patch for the Galaxy S23 series to work in a fix. If not, users may have to wait until May before seeing relief.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung started rolling out its One UI 6.1 update packed with Galaxy AI features to its past-gen devices on March 28 in the U.S. The entire Galaxy S23 series was eligible for the update, which notably involves the devices users have reported problems with since the update became available. Galaxy AI's features also graced the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Tab S9 series.

Users of these devices can now access Google's "Circle to Search," Live Translate, Chat Assist, and more.