Galaxy S22 Ultra durability test shows Samsung's new flagship is a tough cookie

What you need to know

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has posted a new video putting the Galaxy S22 Ultra through its paces.

The phone fared well in all tests, although it is far from invincible.

Samsung’s latest “Ultra” flagship uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and an armor aluminum frame.

YouTuber Zach Nelson recently tested the durability of OnePlus’ latest Android flagship and found that the phone doesn’t have great structural integrity. Nelson has now published a new video that shows Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra undergoing a series of durability tests.

The video starts off with JerryRigEverything’s scratch test, where the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t perform quite as well as expected. Even though Samsung claims the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ layer protecting the Dynamic AMOLED display offers “tough scratch resistance,” scratches start appearing on the S22 Ultra’s display at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale.

Deeper scratches, however, only appear at level 7. The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s “armor aluminum” frame isn’t completely resistant to scratches either.

While Gorilla Glass Victus+ doesn’t appear to offer any significant improvements in scratch resistance, the phone’s matte back is highly resistant to scratches. As you can see in the video above, there are no visible marks when Nelson scratches the S22 Ultra’s back cover using a stainless-steel blade.

Similarly, the phone's under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor continues to work flawlessly even with level 7 scratches on the area right above it.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes out as a winner in the bend test as well. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, which snapped in half in the same test, Samsung's best Android phone of 2022 didn’t bend even when strong pressure was applied.

The cheaper Galaxy S22 and S22+ will likely fare similarly in JerryRigEverything's durability test since they feature the same Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and armor aluminum frame.