OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro back in January, but the phone hasn't made its way outside China yet. One reason for this has to do with the software — OnePlus uses ColorOS 12 in China, so it didn't have to make too many modifications to launch the phone in its home market.

OnePlus has now announced that it is launching the OnePlus 10 Pro to India, Europe, and North America starting in March. We don't have a launch date, but the phone should make its debut in the latter half of the month. What's interesting is that the phone will launch with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, with the update hopefully delivering bug fixes from the OxygenOS 12 build. The OnePlus 10 Pro has the potential to be one of the best Android phones from a hardware point of view, but we'll have to wait and see how the software holds up.

In a media roundtable announcing the move, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said that the manufacturer is aiming to increase its global presence in 2022, targeting the likes of Mexico, Latin America, and Southeast Asian markets. OnePlus also revealed sales figures for 2021, noting that it managed to sell 11 million phones over the course of the year — a new record.

The Nord series sold 10 million units following its introduction 18 months ago, with the mid-range and entry-level devices making up a bulk of OnePlus's global sales. OnePlus also introduced its Red Cable Club loyalty program outside India last year, and the manufacturer is aiming to get 30 million users by the end of this year (it currently has 20 million).

As for devices, OnePlus will have a busy launch schedule that includes its most affordable 5G device to date, and its first phone with 150W fast charging — both of these devices will debut in Q2. It may also release a foldable later in the year or early next year, and on the software side of things, it is making amends with OxygenOS 13, with the skin aiming to offer a clean user interface akin to pure Android.